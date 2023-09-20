Graduate - Mechanical Engineering - UK

Job summary

Mechanical engineering is vital to bp. We ensure safe and reliable plant operation over the life of an asset in a cost effective manner, maintaining integrity to prevent hydrocarbon and hazardous fluid releases, maximizing equipment uptime and delivering quality projects to schedule and budget.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Mechanical engineers support our operations and projects around the world. They work in diverse project teams with major contractors, ensuring the correct selection, specification and construction of mechanical equipment and systems, to build new facilities or modify existing assets; or they work in asset teams within operations developing and implementing maintenance programmes, monitoring equipment performance and investigating operational difficulties. There are also roles working as a technical specialist advising operations and projects on specific aspects of mechanical engineering. They work with a broad range of mechanical equipment, such as compressors, pumps, turbines, heaters, valves, vessels and piping, as well as all aspects of mechanical equipment design. Working with the latest technology and some of the brightest minds in the industry, we uphold the very highest standards of mechanical integrity. Join us and you will too.

You will likely be located in one of our main UK hubs (Sunbury or Aberdeen), or offshore UK. Location will depend on business needs, and is likely to change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles

The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business but your duties and responsibilities will include:

Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence

Demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety

With our purpose of reimagining energy for people and the planet, bp is transforming our entire business. We’re investing to grow renewable energy, expanding charging to support the growth of electric vehicles, and focusing our oil and gas business worldwide on higher quality and lower carbon operations. Join us in business, digital, engineering, science or trading, and you’ll be an important part of the progress we’re making. You’ll contribute to complex projects that can make an impact far beyond bp. You’ll take your own ambitions forward too – learning, growing, and building the foundations of a varied and rewarding career​.

To apply for this role, you’ll need a master’s degree (or equivalent) in mechanical engineering, aeronautical, aerospace or automotive engineering.

For this graduate opportunity, you will need to be in your final year of study, or must have already graduated.

We support our graduates to achieve professional accreditation and become chartered engineers. Therefore, it’s essential that your degree is accredited to MEng (or equivalent) level. To find out if your degree is accredited, please visit the links below. If you don’t find your degree within the links and know it is accredited, then please continue to submit your application and we can confirm this for you. ​

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is a rotational position (across locations)



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



