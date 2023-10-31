Graduate-P&C-People & Culture -AZ

Job summary

People & Culture



HR Group



Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams through coordinating activities and supporting on the effective implementation of HR processes, procedures and tools to ensure tasks are completed on time, to agreed standards and via appropriate channels.



As a global energy company bp’s key differentiators are its people and its technology. The P&C discipline plays a critical role in supporting this, existing to ensure the right people, in the right roles, at the right time, who are aligned, energised and contributing to their full potential for the success of bp. It is P&C’s role to partner closely with bp businesses to deliver their priorities, and to recruit, develop, deploy, reward and energise the talent they need.

We are looking for diverse, solution oriented, resourceful and adaptable to change individuals with a passion for people and culture. An equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive, creative and analytical thinking, business acumen, and customer focus are also important. Alignment with our purpose to Reimagine energy for people and our planet, achieve Net Zero, and live our Culture. values and behaviours for Safety, Excellence, Courage, Respect and One Team is essential.

Rotating through this three-year programme, you will split your time between two exciting and challenging roles. At least one of these will be in a partnering role and the other may be in a specialist area enabling you to build a broad range of experience.

In these roles you will develop the technical, business and leadership skills you need to become a strategic business partner.

Join our People & Culture graduate Early Careers Programme and you will take on real responsibility from day one, gaining broad exposure to the human resource challenges that we face every day. A variety of learning options, which blend experience, exposure and education, will help you to develop your technical and behavioural competencies, and you will be guided by the programme team, your supervisor and a graduate-level buddy.

Following the graduate programme you are likely to move roles every two to four years (subject to your performance and experience). This may be to another location, another project or a change of role. We are committed to your continued development and success, so we will support you to build your technical experience through our skills-based technical learning and on-the-job development to build professional breadth and depth, guided by our People & Culture career frame.

Throughout your career at bp there will be many options for further development, whether as a partner, in a leadership role, specialist discipline, or, possibly, an international role. Whichever route you choose to take, we can offer you a very rewarding career.

Requirements: - Azerbaijani citizenship - Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2022, 2023 and 2024 academic year graduates are eligible to apply. - CGPA 75% (2.5) - Specializations: Business/Management

Computer Science / Information Technology

Data Science / Computational Science

Economics/Econometrics

Human Resources

Humanities - Psychology/Sociology

Law/Legal Studies

Management Information Systems

Mathematics/Statistics

You can apply to one role only!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.