Graduate - P&C - People & Culture - South Africa

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Early careers who join the People & Culture programme will follow a structured development offer to accelerate the acquisition of foundational technical skills, experience and knowledge; and application in the business world. The programme supports transition from university to discipline professional.

As part of strategic talent management and ensuring that the people and culture team builds succession and pipeline, this is a graduate development programme offering experiential learning focusing on the below learning outcomes:

Talent Matching and Acquisition - gaining an understanding of strategic people matching and resourcing at bp through engaging with the talent acquisition team and gaining exposure on the talent matching process

Talent Development - learning and understanding bp’s capability strategy through working with the capability team on achieving set targets.

Talent Management - engaging in activities such as succession planning, talent analysis and reporting within the capability space

Talent Engagement - exposure to the different strategies that are used to attract and retain key talent, through organisational engagement as well as engagement with employee relations and rewards

Change Management-understanding how the organisation deals with change through exposure to the change model

Exposure to the following:

Leadership for the day-to-day management of the HR function within a region and all aspects of performance (HSSE, People Agenda and Financial Delivery), from planning to implementation and assurance

The HR strategy in partnership with the business leadership team setting objectives and designing an operations model, services and plans to support business performance, employee alignment, performance and engagement, culture and leadership strength

HR advisory support that facilitates resolution of everyday queries and provide oversight for employee relations cases, whilst ensuring an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate including Resourcing to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, leveraging our compelling employer brand

A compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, assisting in the annual reward process, delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions and union pay review negotiations

Essential Criteria and Qualification

An Honours degree/BTech Honours/4th Year or higher in Industrial and Organisational Psychology or Human Resource Management

Minimum final year aggregate of 65% or minimum GPA of 2.1

Knowledge of current discipline, specific trends, theories/approaches, and benchmarks

Must have graduated in 2021, 2022 or 2023



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

