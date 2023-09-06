Graduate - P&O - Civil Engineer - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job Description:

Location: Houston, Texas

Taking on the role as Civil Engineering Challenger means using your depth of construction knowledge to guide the safe management of site activities. Alongside a strong degree in Civil, Structural, or Construction Engineering or a related subject, that means having a passion for problem-solving, a sharp eye for detail, and the drive to work with a diverse team.

As an Early Career Civil Engineer, you can expect to:

Work in construction related roles and help to coordinate the planning and oversight of a physical build

Evaluate lessons learned and sharing outcomes to highlight safety improvements or improve construction performance

Aid your Engineering and Design teams in developing the construction strategy and ensuring the feasibility of transportation, installation, lifting

Assist with the construction team to execute the construction activity and availability of materials and supervise the construction schedule and cost.

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network

An offshore rotation is not required for all early career roles, but it is highly expected at some point in your rotation.

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

No sponsorship is available for this role.

Pursuing a bachelor’s degree

Preferred Requirements

Majoring in Majoring in Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Construction Engineering, Construction Science, or closely related discipline

Graduating in December 2023 through May 2024 or recently graduated within the last 3 years



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Scripting, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.