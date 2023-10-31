Graduate-P&O-Geoscience-AZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for supporting the provision of subsurface assurance and guidance for the development and production of reservoirs, providing operation well support through data collation, geological support, reviewing project learnings and developing technical knowledge.



Job Description:

Job description for Geology Graduate role:

The Graduate geologist in Subsurface team will participate in reservoir management, well delivery or exploration projects depending on team/squad they are assigned to. They will require to deliver tasks under supervision and attend bp required and recommended technical and compliance training courses They will require additional training to develop the skills and awareness needed to understand bp's principles and practices and agile methods of working. They will attend and participate in subsurface well planning discussions, pattern reviews, reservoir management or exploration sessions as appropriate. They may be asked support partners interactions and work on applicable materials preparations. They may also be asked to contribute to the subsurface products for well delivery decision gates. Graduate Geologist will be required also participate in field seminars and core description workshops to develop skills required in their role. Actively participate in bp Early Careers events and programs. Be a role model for a graduate in bp. Be compliant with Code of Conduct and Ethics and Compliance. requirements.

The following accountabilities are generic for both roles in IWD and ADU and will be subject to clarity depending where Graduate Geologist will be assigned to:

Understand and follow relevant bp standards and practices.

Under supervision produce products to solidify or update integrated subsurface description for the ACG or Shah Deniz fields

Participate in pattern reviews and contribute with delivery of products which underpins technical foundation for it.

Develop skills in production geology.

Under supervision they will describe subsurface risks in the drilling of new wells and develop risk reduction plans.

Provide input to the Well Concept Summary (WCS), SOR by completion of geological work, and compiling data and information from other disciplines.

Under supervision provide operational support during well execution.

Attend and participate in daily stand ups, sprint planning, sprint reviews and decision gate sessions for their respective area.

Provide input into sub-surface end of well reports, including lessons learned and non-productive time (NPT) analyses.

They will acquire skills and develop awareness of subsurface technical data including well logs, 2D/3D seismic, petrography, stratigraphy, structure, petroleum systems and depositional environments. This will be accomplished on the job and through formal training sessions.

Job description for Geophysics Graduate role:

Role will require the individual to be able to Learn and Operate with relevant support from senior members of the team in seismic interpretation, analysis, and integration of geophysical data with other disciplines supporting well concept and early well design squads. The Geophysicist will support the integrated subsurface description (ISD), special studies and New Well Delivery activities and practices as it relates to the New Well Delivery common process. They will interface with drilling and completions teams to create well documents to pass D1, D2, D3 (WID) and D5 (SOR) and D11 (Subsurface end of well reports) Stages. They may be asked to provide geophysical operational support as needed. They may represent bp externally or in partner meetings.

The following accountabilities are generic and will be subject to clarity depending where Graduate Geophysicist will be assigned to:

As an individual technical contributor, working closely with other subsurface disciplines, you will deliver high-quality geophysical inputs to progress prioritized business opportunities.

You will interpret and integrate seismic, well-log, analogue, and dynamic data (pressure, production etc.) to develop and refine the integrated structural, stratigraphic, depositional, rock property and fluid frameworks that underpin integrated subsurface products.

Part of an integrated team which delivers all the required reservoir geophysical inputs, documents and reviews for the well planning and deliver process from D1, D2 to D5.

Contributes to the delivery of all the required geophysical inputs to well planning and execution (D2-D5) including real time activity within Integrated Well Delivery. Emphasis is on understanding the relevant practices.

Learns how to provide the most up-to-date geophysical information as input to the generation of all maps and other internal documents whilst adhering to defined practices engaging the discipline lead and other field geophysicists as needed for assurance.

Learns how to identify strengths, weakness, threats and opportunities found whilst analyzing the data.

Works with senior geophysicist to identity studies, projects and programs to improve or understand the data.

Works with other geophysicists in ADU teams to deliver products for reservoir characterization and to analyze these products.

Works with other disciplines to ensure that a consistent truly integrated subsurface description of the field is maintained and input to key documents. Emphasis here will be on the individual learning how to deliver these products.

Expected to learn how to use best practice workflows and to continually search for new and improved ways of generating seismic products and the interpretation of these through interaction with Central Technology teams, Seismic Delivery teams and other technical experts.

Will take an active part in community sessions and may be a local representative for a community of practice.

Build organizational capability through knowledge sharing and coaching of summer interns.

Participates in informing all stake holders and other disciplines of ongoing changes to the geophysical understanding and new geophysical products.

Contributes to sharing geophysical understanding of the field with SOCAR, Partners and others as needed (e.g., inputs to RMWG meetings)

Working constructively with Discipline Leader and others to build and implement a personal development plan.

Requirements:

- Azerbaijani citizenship

- Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2022, 2023 and 2024 academic year graduates are eligible to apply

- CGPA 75% (2.5)

- Specializations:

Geoscience - Geology

Geoscience - Geophysics

Geoscience - Other

Biostratigraphy

Earth Science



Important:

You can apply to one role only!



