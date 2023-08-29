Graduate - P&O - Instrumentation, Controls & Electrical Engineer - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for providing Electrical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for providing Electrical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

As an Early Career IC&E Engineer, you will be:

Responsible for the safe and efficient execution of I&E engineering and maintenance work within oil & gas production sites.

Working in a multidiscipline team environment in coordination with several resources including maintenance supervisors, engineers, specialists, craftsmen, and contractor personnel in support of daily maintenance activities and site driven improvements.

Learning and applying both Instrumentation Technologies, such as Level, Pressure and Temperature Transmitters and Low, Medium, and High Voltage power system technologies, such as Transformers, Motors, Breakers, etc.

Taking on the role as an Early Career Electrical Engineer in Production & Operations means being able to continuously execute and improve your performance. Alongside a strong degree in a technical field, such as electrical engineering or a closely related degree, that means having a passion for problem-solving, a sharp eye for detail, and the desire to work with a diverse team.

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

In your final year or have just graduated within the past 3 years

Will not require sponsorship to work in the U.S. now or in the future

Seeking a bachelor's degree

Preferred Qualifications

Majoring in in Electrical Engineering/Technology, Mechanical Engineering/Technology, Chemical Engineering, Controls Engineering, or other closely related discipline



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.