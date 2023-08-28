Graduate – P&O - Mechanical Engineer - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Grade JResponsible for providing Mechanical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Mechanical Engineers at bp ensure the ongoing integrity of our facilities by integrating Mechanical, Subsea, Floating Systems, and Pipeline/Flowline Engineers. Subsea and Floating Systems Engineers provide flow assurance support for subsea risers and flowlines and collaborate with wells and process engineers when vital. Pipeline/Flowline Engineers supervise offshore pipelines, risers, and flowlines while ensuring their integrity.

As an Early Career Mechanical Engineer, you will:

Be an integral part of the entire lifecycle of our equipment from the initial design to selection to specification and layout of our machinery

Maintain and inspect rotating machinery and static equipment

Interact on a day-to-day basis with contractors and other project staff and providing your wealth of technical knowledge to offer guidance and assurance for Major Projects

Align strictly to bp’s integrity management and health, safety, security and environment principles

Taking on the role as Mechanical Engineering Challenger means managing the integrity of offshore pipelines, risers, and flowlines. Alongside a strong degree in a technical field, such as mechanical engineering or a related degree, that means having excellent problem-solving skills and a passion for ensuring BP’s safety standards and new environmental ambitions.

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network

Minimum requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

No sponsorship is available for this position

Seeking a Bachelor's degree in Engineering

Graduation date between December 2023-May 2024 or recently graduated within the past 3 years



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



