Graduate-P&O-Mechanical Engineering-AZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Mechanical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Static Mechanical engineer is responsible for providing Mechanical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection, and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. Static Mechanical engineer makes sure that relevant industry standards, engineering technical practices and site technical specifications are respectively applied. They assure that mechanical engineering design meets these standards and proactively look for ways of improving engineering efficiency, reducing complexity, minimize cost and downtime of equipment.

Static mechanical engineer is responsible for integrity of wide range of the equipment like, but not limited with – valves, pipe and pipe components, vessels, heat exchangers, storage tanks, flexible hoses other related equipment’s.

Requirements:

- Azerbaijani citizenship

- Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2022, 2023 and 2024 academic year graduates are eligible to apply

- Specializations:

Engineering - Automotive/Aerospace/Aeronautical

Engineering - Marine/Naval

Engineering - Mechanical

Engineering - Mining / Metallurgy

Engineering - Pipeline

Mathematics / Statistics

Physics



Important:

You can apply to one role only!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.