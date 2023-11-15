Graduate - P&O - Mechanical Engineering - South Africa

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for providing Mechanical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Role Synopsys

One Engineering is a bp global initiative for new graduate recruits in their 36 months with the company. Our early careers programme is designed to create a pipeline of diverse professional engineers who are high-performers, have broad discipline experience, a transferable skills-set, leading through the energy transition, and solving the most complex problems of today and of the future. Early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

Reporting to the Maintenance and Engineering Lead, the Mechanical Engineer Graduate will work closely with various disciplines across the organisation by coordinating, assisting, shadowing and basic application of job-related skills and competencies within their specific area.

Key Accountabilities and Development milestones

Provides Mechanical engineering support within defined area of responsibility, which may include building new facilities, modifying existing assets, working within operations to develop and implement maintenance programmes, and/or monitoring equipment performance and investigating operational difficulties to maximise operating efficiency.

Assists with tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Acts as a point of contact on discipline-related questions and supports management of data and delivery of analyses.

Regularly interacts with operations and maintenance personnel in the field to enrich own operations knowledge and supports the area’s activities including, as needed, its self-verification and Control of Work processes.

Essential Criteria and Qualification

An Honours degree/BTech Honours/4th Year or higher in Mechanical Engineering

Minimum final year aggregate of 65% or minimum CGPA of 3.0

Knowledge of current discipline, specific trends, theories/approaches, and benchmarks

Must have graduated in 2021, 2022 or 2023



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.