Graduate - P&O - Petrophysics - AZ

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



Responsible for supporting the subsurface teams with the interpretation of acquired log data and provision of recommendations, developing the technical knowledge required to assist with resource estimation, reporting and the maintenance of a petro physical model, ensuring it is integrated into, and consistent with, the subsurface description(s) for the main reservoirs.



Displaying bp’s core beliefs you’ll become part of an organization committed to a diverse, energetic and inclusive culture that thrives on open, transparent and constructive feedback. You’ll have good numeracy skills, be dedicated, enthusiastic and committed. To succeed, you’ll need a passion to support the energy transition, a willingness to learn, a determination to excel and deliver results.

The following job requirements are generic and will be subject to clarity depending on the team a Graduate Petrophysicist will be assigned to understand and follow relevant bp standards and practices under supervision:

provide high quality petrophysical support to exploration, appraisal, development and reservoir management teams.

Provide appropriate QC and assurance of the existing interpretations techniques and methodology

Carry out in-depth/fast tracked integrated petrophysical studies in a multidisciplinary team

Deliver petrophysical input for integrated field studies and ensure properties and uncertainties are adequately incorporated in dynamic and static models

Provide petrophysical support to a range of integrated field studies within the organisation

Support well concept optimisation and design activity in multidisciplinary team

Provide technical recommendations including value of information assessment for Data acquisition plans that address key Project issues

Act as focal point for Wireline contract; support renewal process, prepare scope of work

Document and present results and recommendations to relevant stakeholders

Act, when required, as representative in technical conferences and workshops

Perform any other tasks and duties as required by Head of Subsurface, such as representing ACG at Petrophysical healthchecks and reservoir management quality assurance processes, Represent ACG/BP at Partner meetings

In-depth understanding of theory and physics behind the well logging tools and measurements

Theoretical understanding of core analysis protocols, mineralogical measurements, rock porosity, saturation, permeability, and wettability; capillary pressure; geochemistry and fluid analysis

Excellent analytical, verbal and written communication skills

Strong leadership and a team player skills

Proficiency with Microsoft Office and data management

Scripting skills would be an extra advantage.

Effective time management and prioritization skills

- Azerbaijani citizenship

- Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2022, 2023 and 2024 academic year graduates are eligible to apply.

- CGPA 75% (2.5)

- Specializations:

Engineering - Petroleum

Engineering - Reservoir

Engineering - Geology

Engineering - Geophysics

Geosciences - Other

Mathematics/Statistics

Petrophysics

Physics

You can apply to one role only!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



