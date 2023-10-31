Graduate - P&O - Petrophysics - AZ

Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for supporting the subsurface teams with the interpretation of acquired log data and provision of recommendations, developing the technical knowledge required to assist with resource estimation, reporting and the maintenance of a petro physical model, ensuring it is integrated into, and consistent with, the subsurface description(s) for the main reservoirs.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Displaying bp’s core beliefs you’ll become part of an organization committed to a diverse, energetic and inclusive culture that thrives on open, transparent and constructive feedback. You’ll have good numeracy skills, be dedicated, enthusiastic and committed. To succeed, you’ll need a passion to support the energy transition, a willingness to learn, a determination to excel and deliver results.
The following job requirements are generic and will be subject to clarity depending on the team a Graduate Petrophysicist will be assigned to understand and follow relevant bp standards and practices under supervision:
provide high quality petrophysical support to exploration, appraisal, development and reservoir management teams.
Provide appropriate QC and assurance of the existing interpretations techniques and methodology
Carry out in-depth/fast tracked integrated petrophysical studies in a multidisciplinary team
Deliver petrophysical input for integrated field studies and ensure properties and uncertainties are adequately incorporated in dynamic and static models
Provide petrophysical support to a range of integrated field studies within the organisation
Support well concept optimisation and design activity in multidisciplinary team
Provide technical recommendations including value of information assessment for Data acquisition plans that address key Project issues
Act as focal point for Wireline contract; support renewal process, prepare scope of work
Document and present results and recommendations to relevant stakeholders
Act, when required, as representative in technical conferences and workshops
Perform any other tasks and duties as required by Head of Subsurface, such as representing ACG at Petrophysical healthchecks and reservoir management quality assurance processes, Represent ACG/BP at Partner meetings
In-depth understanding of theory and physics behind the well logging tools and measurements
Theoretical understanding of core analysis protocols, mineralogical measurements, rock porosity, saturation, permeability, and wettability; capillary pressure; geochemistry and fluid analysis
Excellent analytical, verbal and written communication skills
Strong leadership and a team player skills
Proficiency with Microsoft Office and data management
Scripting skills would be an extra advantage.
Effective time management and prioritization skills
Requirements:
- Azerbaijani citizenship
- Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2022, 2023 and 2024 academic year graduates are eligible to apply.
- CGPA 75% (2.5)
- Specializations:
Engineering - Petroleum
Engineering - Reservoir
Engineering - Geology
Engineering - Geophysics
Geosciences - Other
Mathematics/Statistics
Petrophysics
Physics
Important:
You can apply to one role only!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.