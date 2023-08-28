Site traffic information and cookies

Graduate - P&O - Process Engineer - US

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code RQ068179
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Grade J Responsible for providing Process engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Job Description:

As a Process Engineer, you will:

  • Deliver innovative solutions that take our business forward. 

  • Support the design production and utilize your knowledge to optimize their operation. 

  • Be a crucial part of the processing of our core substances. 

  • Using your expertise to make technical and strategic decisions that determine our company’s success. 

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components: 

Experience 

  • Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience 

  • Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience 

Development  

  • Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps 

  • Building of interpersonal and enabling skills 

  • Support towards professional accreditation or chartership 

Support 

  • Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network 

  • Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice 

  • Technical support network 

An offshore rotation is not required for all early career roles, but it is highly expected at some point in your rotation.


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

