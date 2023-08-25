Graduate - P&O - Reservoir Engineer - US

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting the team to evaluate new business development opportunities through the provision of reservoir engineering analyses, supporting the subsurface risk management plan and developing technical expertise to provide appropriate input to the surveillance activity.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

From exploration to production, our petroleum and reservoir engineers play a crucial role in bp’s field operation success. As a petroleum or reservoir engineer, you’ll be key to ensuring we extract hydrocarbons safely and efficiently from our global discoveries. You’ll be a vital member of our team and support the entire lifecycle of an oil or gas field, gaining exposure and experience through partnering with specialists across our business. This covers everything from evaluating prospects to define potential productivity and profitability, to developing which areas to optimize hydrocarbon production.



As a Reservoir Engineer, you’ll focus on integrating geoscience, facilities and well engineering data to understand hydrocarbon reservoir performance, plan field developments and optimize the economic recovery of hydrocarbons. Reservoir engineers also support exploration and carbon sequestration projects. Depending on your bp location and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences in:

Reservoir and Well Performance: participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in reservoir performance analysis, well planning, or flood management

Reservoir Management: setting depletion strategy, generating field development options, or reserves estimation

Reservoir Simulation: history matching or model building

This role will be a part of bp’s early careers P&O development program. Through this program, early careers employees will build their experience through challenging development assignments, by developing a toolkit of transferable skills for the future and having a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment

Seeking a Bachelor's degree

Preferred Requirements

Majoring in Petroleum Engineering, Reservoir Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering or closely related discipline

Must be in final year, graduating from Dec. 2023 through May 2024 or in the last three years



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Monitoring, measuring and verification, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Secondary recovery forecasting, Secondary recovery planning, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and area performance, Well planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.