Graduate – P&O - Subsea Controls Engineer – US

Grade J Responsible for providing engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
bp Solutions is at the heart of operations for bp, a career in bp Solutions is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile attitude as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering on our energy commitments and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp!
As a Subsea Controls Engineer, you will provide subsea controls engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and delivery of safe, compliant, and efficient operations.
This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:
An offshore rotation is not required for all early career roles, but it is highly expected at some point in your rotation or with business need.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
