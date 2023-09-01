Graduate – P&O - Subsea Controls Engineer – US

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for providing engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

bp Solutions is at the heart of operations for bp, a career in bp Solutions is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile attitude as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering on our energy commitments and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp!

As a Subsea Controls Engineer, you will provide subsea controls engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and delivery of safe, compliant, and efficient operations.

Key responsibilities could include:

Provide subsea controls engineering specialist support for the subsea control’s equipment.

Support day-to-day offshore production operations and asset Subsea Controls Engineers, complete assessments on Subsea Controls operational anomalies and recommend troubleshooting plans to optimize production operations.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to handle risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Support subsea controls risk assessments ensuring that the identified threats reflect current operations and define, implement controls threat mitigation actions.

Support Subsea Controls engineering related Management of Change (MoC), leading action closure and ensuring appropriate technical practices and relevant industry codes are adhered to when modifications are being made.

Own and maintain the documents and data for the assigned Equipment.

Monitor the health of Subsea Controls System and provide input into Controls health report.

Prepare and review controls-related, plans, procedures and metrics and intervene where appropriate.

Integrate with associated teams outside of subsea discipline to ensure adequate equipment care, including Instrumentation, controls and electrical (topside controls) engineering, reservoir engineering, mechanical, pressure integrity, production chemistry, and facility engineering.

Provide controls engineering support to fit for service barrier evaluations and incident investigations.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into global activities specifications/practices/procedures and share with controls community, call out high priority lessons.

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network

An offshore rotation is not required for all early career roles, but it is highly expected at some point in your rotation or with business need.

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

No sponsorship is available for this role.

Pursuing a bachelor’s degree or higher in a relevant science or engineering field

Preferred Requirements

Majoring in Subsea Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or closely related discipline

Graduating in December 2023 through May 2024 or recently graduated within the last 3 years



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

