Graduate-P&O-Subsea Pipeline Engineering-AZ

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Pipeline engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.



Job Description:

The Subsea Pipeline Engineer ensures that technical integrity for the pipelines within the designated area of responsibility is maintained. The post reports to the Pipelines Discipline Lead and is key in maintaining the integrity of pipeline systems.

Key Accountabilities:

HSE Performance:

• Demonstrate personal leadership and excellent safety behaviors

• Ensure that safety expectations are communicated and maintained

Technical Integrity:

• Support the Pipeline System Owner in implementation of PIMS process.

• Provide technical engineering knowledge to maintain the integrity, operability and reliability of pipelines and associated facilities.

• Ensure compliance with relevant pipeline legislation, codes and industry standards.

• Ensure compliance with appropriate HSE practices and BP ETPs.

• Support the Pipeline System Owner in developing and optimization of inspection and maintenance routines.

• Provide technical engineering input for in-line inspection (intelligent pigging) programmes

• Investigate and develop appropriate rectification plans for reported anomalies and unapproved excursions from the pipeline design limit Cost and Planning

• Liaise with subsea operations team and planners to identify, programme and ensure successful delivery of inspection and maintenance works

• Monitor, review and risk assess work activity and deferrals via relevant work procedures.

Requirements:

- Azerbaijani citizenship

- Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2022, 2023 and 2024 academic year graduates are eligible to apply.

- CGPA 75% (2.5)

- Specializations:

Engineering - Mechanical

Engineering - Civil

Engineering - Pipeline

Engineering - Subsea

Oil and gas transportation and storage

Important:

You can apply to one role only!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

