Graduate-P&O-Wells-AZ

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for developing engineering and operating proficiency in well completions, broadening own understanding of how BP conducts completions technical work and operations, and demonstrating required technical competencies in line with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



Job Description:

bp 36-month graduate programme designed to create a pipeline of diverse professional engineers who are high-performers, have broad discipline experience, a transferable skills-set, leading through the energy transition, and solving the most complex problems of today and of the future. Early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

A significant portion of bp’s annual capital expenditure is dedicated to the drilling and completion of new wells and well interventions in bp existing well stock. As a Drilling, Completion or Intervention Engineer, you will be responsible for the design, planning and execution of the drilling, completions, or intervention programs. This includes preparing cost and schedule estimates, risk assessments, engineering studies, optimizing operational performance, on-site engineering support, post appraisals and coordinating the work of the many contractors involved in the project. Early assignments include significant field experience working directly with drilling, completion, and interventions operations.

Drilling Engineer works as an integral part of a multidisciplinary team, where you will have the opportunity to deliver and grow capabilities for all engineering connected with the drilling design, including the designing, planning and execution of our drilling program. Opportunities include exploration, HPHT, deep-water, multilateral, horizontal and extended reach and development drilling. Drilling engineers are involved in all areas of new well construction. Lead drilling engineers also take on assurance responsibilities.

Completion Engineer works as an integral part of a multidisciplinary team, where you will have the opportunity to deliver and grow capabilities for all engineering connected with the completion design, planning and execution of the completion program. Completion engineers are involved in sand control selection, state of the art fracture stimulation in shale gas, coal bed Methane and conventional tight gas reservoirs. Maximizing well performance, solving flow assurance problems, and ensuring completion integrity are all part of your everyday job. You will also have a role in the preparation of detailed completion programs. Lead completion engineers also take on assurance responsibilities.

Requirements:

- Azerbaijani citizenship

- Relevant bachelor’s and/or master’s degree - 2022, 2023 and 2024 academic year graduates are eligible to apply

- CGPA 75% (2.5)

Specializations:

Engineering - Automotive/Aerospace/Aeronautical

Engineering - Chemical Process

Engineering - Civil

Engineering - Electrical/Electronic

Engineering - Mechanical

Engineering - Mining/Metallurgy

Engineering - Offshore

Engineering - Operations & Project

Engineering - Petroleum

Engineering - Pipeline

Engineering - Reservoir

Engineering - Subsea



Important:

You can apply to one role only!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



