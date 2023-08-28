Graduate - P&O - Wells Engineer - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for developing engineering and operating proficiency in drilling & completions engineering, broadening own understanding of how BP conducts drilling technical work and operations, and demonstrating required technical competencies in line with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

This role will be a part of bp’s early careers P&O development program. Through this program, early careers employees will build their experience through challenging development assignments, by developing a toolkit of transferable skills for the future and having a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.



Taking on the role as a Wells Engineer means having complex knowledge in the drilling and completion of new wells, while also building on bp’s existing well stock. Alongside a strong degree in a technical field, such as mechanical, chemical, and petroleum engineering or a related subject, that means working with a multidisciplinary team, where you will deliver and grow capabilities for all engineers interconnected in this field.



Completion Engineers

Completion engineers are involved in sand control techniques in unconsolidated and low-strength reservoirs or fracture stimulation techniques in conventional/unconventional tight-gas reservoirs

Maximizing well performance and reliability, solving flow assurance problems, and ensuring completion integrity are all part of your everyday job

You will also have a role in the preparation of detailed completion programs. Lead completion engineers also take on assurance responsibilities

Drilling Engineers

Grow capabilities for all engineering connected with the drilling design, including the designing, planning and execution of our drilling program

Drilling engineers are involved in all areas of new well construction. Lead drilling engineers also take on assurance responsibilities

Drilling engineers are responsible for the planning and executing of safe and compliant drilling operations. Daily tasks may include casing design, fluid design, cement design and cost estimating.

Drilling engineers are involved during the entire drilling life cycle and work in multidisciplinary teams with Engineers, scientists and Rig Contractors to ensure alignment with business objectives.

Well Intervention Engineers

Intervention engineers are involved in the design planning and execution of a range of well interventions from stimulation, pump and tubing replacements, sand cleanouts, and wire line operations

They also have a role in the preparation of detailed well intervention

Performing an offshore rotation has been shown to be the best way to maximize learning and development during Early Career roles in GoM Wells. For most roles, you should expect to perform an offshore rig rotation. The rotations are on the order of ~1 yr in duration and often occur soon after joining. Specifics of your role will be provided upon joining.



Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment

Seeking a Bachelor's degree

Preferred Requirements

Majoring in Petroleum Engineering, Reservoir Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering or closely related discipline

Must be in final year, graduating from Dec. 2023 through May 2024 or in the past three years.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.