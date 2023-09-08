Graduate - P&O - Wellsite Leader - US

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Responsible for observing, learning and developing skills in preparation for a future role in overseeing all bp activity, HSE, operations and logistics at the well site for all related well activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics, in line with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Responsible for observing, learning and developing skills in preparation for a future role in overseeing all bp activity, HSE, operations and logistics at the well site for all related well activities with the goal of meeting or exceeding performance metrics, in line with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



Location: Houston, Texas

This role will be a part of bp’s early careers P&O development program. Through this program, early careers employees will build their experience through challenging development assignments, by developing a toolkit of transferable skills for the future and having a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.



Taking on the role as a Wellsite Leader (WSL) means being one of a handful of leaders on site who set the tone, oversee the work of contractors, and verify that work is done according to plan and in line with the relevant safety management system. The WSL collaborates with the onshore team to influence the efficiency and deliverability of upcoming operations, works with logistics support teams to ensure timely delivery of equipment, and plays a key role in making sure lessons are shared and implemented.

Operations consist of 24-hour operations on 12 hour tours. This role is on a rotational basis 21 days on/ 21 days off. Reporting to the Wells Superintendent, the WSL is accountable for supervising offshore drilling, completion, and intervention operations at our rig sites. Although the work is primarily at the rig site, some time may be required in the Houston office undertaking operations planning, real time operations center monitoring, and after-action reviews.

Responsibilities may include, but are not limited to:

Demonstrate the ability to learn and apply the highest level of leadership in Health, Safety and Environmental standards, practices and policies to deliver safe and reliable operations.

Learn how to manage onsite operations safely and efficiently, and lead field personnel to deliver the business objectives, in full compliance with relevant standards, policies and legislation.

Demonstrate leadership skills to assure site personnel understand the Emergency Response Procedures and carry out regular drills.

Build team spirit and morale through inclusive behavior and respect for diversity.

Learn to communicate to ensure site team members have a clear understanding about the objectives of the operation and their roles in delivering these objectives.

Ensure all activities by onsite personnel are coordinated, and in compliance with well program procedures.

Develop skills in coordinating and communicating with off-site personnel and resources to manage program changes and deliver business objectives.

Develop capabilities to monitor, evaluate and report daily operations, variances and performance against the well program objectives and third-party contracts.

Report promptly and assist on all on-site incidents and near misses relating to personnel, equipment and procedures.

Participate in and witness various follow-up actions, such as investigations.

Interface with contractor or production leadership to ensure appropriate control of work and management of simultaneous operations.

Deliver continuous performance improvement by efficient management of onsite resources and use of best practices.

Ensure on-site lessons are captured and shared effectively.

Commitment to well planning and learning process through input into well programs and active participation in bp’s continuous improvement processes.

Management and control of operational costs.

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long-term employment

Willingness and ability to work a rotational schedule. It is anticipated that there will be even time spent offshore, in onshore classes/training, and days off.

Seeking a Bachelor's degree

Must be in final year, graduating from Dec. 2023 through May 2024 or in the past three years.

Preferred Requirements

Majoring in Petroleum Engineering, Reservoir Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering or closely related discipline

Other Majors may include construction, civil, and agricultural.

Leadership skills and the ability to communicate at all levels.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.