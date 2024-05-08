Graduate - PPM - Finance - South Africa

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

One Finance is designed to create a pipeline of diverse finance professionals who have potential to progress, have broad discipline experience, a transferable skills-set, and are ready to deliver the finance vision. Early career finance talent will build their experience through challenging development assignments, grow a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

Key Accountabilities and Development milestones

Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services

Providing administrative and accounting systems support

Assisting with analysis and reporting processes to ensure integrity and conformance to bp’s systems and requirements

Manage and communicate regular reporting of competitor data in line with the global capability handbook into the SA market and use this to identify actions required to maintain position against pricing strategy Essential Criteria and Qualification An Honours degree/BTech/Honours in accounting, management accounting or economics

Knowledge of PowerBI/ digital automaton will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of current discipline, specific trends, theories/approaches, and benchmarks

Little or no professional work experience

Must have graduated in 2021, 2022 or 2023



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

