Graduate - People & Culture (Human resources) - UK

People & Culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our ‎culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for ‎people and our planet. As a Graduate within People & Culture, you will be placed into a rotational program that provides hands-on, career-specific experience working full-time. You will work on real human resources projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. At the same time, you will have the opportunity to learn about and help to solve some of the most important issues we face. You will experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career in People & Culture at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial and full of incredible opportunities.

People & Culture



HR Group



As a graduate, we will help develop the skills needed of a successful professional at bp. Your line managers and business partners will set objectives to ensure you have the training and equipment needed to succeed. We have unique roles and opportunities within People & Culture that you will complete:

Employee and Labor Relations

Reward

Services & Solutions

Partnering

Talent Acquisition

International Mobility

University Recruitment



These roles provide opportunities to gain a deeper experience and understanding within a specific HR discipline.



The assignment will provide an opportunity to participate in substantive, value work that will improve your human resources skills, while working in a highly-professional corporate environment!



Every year, we take graduates studying a range of disciplines into the rotational program. Opportunities exist in all major areas of bp to explore your career dreams and develop the technical and professional skills you will need for a successful career, while earning a competitive salary and learning about the world of business.

You will likely be located in one of our main UK offices: London or Milton Keynes.

Location will depend on business needs and is likely to change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



