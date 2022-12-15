Graduate - Petrophysicist

Job summary

Do you have a passion for solving puzzles?

Can you think differently about data?



These are the kind of things we look for in a bp Petrophysicist.



Petrophysicists play a crucial role in our efforts to produce enough oil and gas to help satisfy the world’s growing demand for energy. At bp, our Petrophysicist’ s define the volume and distribution of oil and gas in our reservoirs as well as their flow characteristics. They investigate the quality of reservoir rocks such as their porosity, permeability and how reservoir fluids interact with the reservoir matrix. This involves the integration of direct measurements of reservoir properties, from core and fluid samples extracted from the reservoir together with data from sophisticated indirect measurements made by logging tools lowered into boreholes. These tools measure the nuclear, electrical and acoustic response of rocks and the integrated results are used to predict the volume and distribution of the hydrocarbons and optimise the methods of extraction.



As a Petrophysicist graduate joining our multi-disciplinary and multicultural subsurface team, you’ll work on our global exploration program, new field developments or at a producing asset - all dynamic, collaborative environments. You’ll interact with geoscientists; reservoir, petroleum and drilling engineers; as well as commercial and other disciplines to turn your evaluations into business decisions and actions.



Displaying bp’s core beliefs you’ll become part of an organisation committed to a diverse, energetic and inclusive culture that thrives on open, transparent and constructive feedback. You’ll have good numeracy skills, be dedicated, enthusiastic and committed. To succeed, you’ll need a passion to support the energy transition, a willingness to learn, a determination to excel and deliver results.



Requirements

To apply for this role, you will need a 2:1 Bachelor’s or Master’s degree (or equivalent) in Earth or Natural Science, Environmental Geology, Geology, Geophysics, Geoscience, Maths, Physics, Petroleum or Petrophysics Engineering, Petroleum Geology or Petrophysics.



You should be either:

• in your final year of your degree,

• or already graduated.





Other information

Within the education section please list all information for any degrees that you have studied or are currently studying.



