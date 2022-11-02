Graduate - Platform engineering

As a Platform Engineer you will be embedded within one of our platform engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high value, highly scalable and resilient platforms to support the enterprise. You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to build, maintain, and administer platforms across the enterprise. You will learn about our automation frameworks and will have the opportunity to develop your complex scripting (typically Python) skills and support microservices development. You will engineer and automate robust, secure, and scalable cloud architectures using Azure Resource Manager, CloudFormation templates and Chef. You will help us continue to evolve and as part of our digital transformation.
One Digital
For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers program is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.
Requirements
Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on platform engineering and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled developers.
To apply to this role you'll need a 2:1 degree, or equivalent, in computer science, computer engineering, management information systems, electrical/electronic engineering or Maths. You’ll also need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.
Desirable