Graduate - Platform engineering

Job summary

As a Platform Engineer you will be embedded within one of our platform engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high value, highly scalable and resilient platforms to support the enterprise. You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to build, maintain, and administer platforms across the enterprise. You will learn about our automation frameworks and will have the opportunity to develop your complex scripting (typically Python) skills and support microservices development. You will engineer and automate robust, secure, and scalable cloud architectures using Azure Resource Manager, CloudFormation templates and Chef. You will help us continue to evolve and as part of our digital transformation.



One Digital

For graduates, the One Digital Early Careers program is two years, comprising two 12-month rotations within a dedicated digital discipline. This provides early careers with a breadth of experience and the opportunity to build technical depth to apply to the most complex problems of the future.



Requirements

Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on platform engineering and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled developers.



To apply to this role you'll need a 2:1 degree, or equivalent, in computer science, computer engineering, management information systems, electrical/electronic engineering or Maths. You’ll also need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.



Desirable

A confirmed grasp of development fundamentals (in high-level languages such a C#/Java/Python/R) with desire and eagerness to learn more. Getting the basic's right will be key to your advancement in the field and will be the foundation through grow.

An understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban) with real-world experience in automations using Python or other high-level languages. Even if you're new to coding, demonstrate your ability to rapidly explore new technologies.

Preferred to have knowledge or experience in public cloud platforms, like Azure, AWS or GCP.

As this is a technical role if you are successful in progressing to the on-demand video interview stage a short coding test will follow the interview.



If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.