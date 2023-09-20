Graduate - Process and Process Safety Engineering - UK

Job summary

The energy industry has a challenge: demand for energy is growing, but we urgently need to reduce the carbon emissions resulting from energy use. P&PSE is at the heart of the energy industry, supporting oil and gas production, processing, conversion to create fuels and chemicals, and serving the energy transition in areas such as hydrogen, carbon capture, and green fuels.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Process & Process Safety Engineer (P&PSE) is involved throughout the lifecycle of major energy projects, from establishing the business case and concept for a new development, through optimisation, design, engineering, construction, commissioning, and operations. We also support developing the innovations that will ensure our future success. And most importantly, we must understand and mitigate the process safety risks arising from our operations.

Our early careers development programme lasts ~3 years, comprising work experience, training, and specialist support. It is likely you will carry out several different roles to expose you to different aspects of P&PSE with sufficient breadth to assist your eventual chartership with the Institution of Chemical Engineers.

Location

You will likely be located in one of our main UK hubs (Sunbury or Aberdeen), offshore UK, or at one of our overseas operating assets. Location will depend on business needs, and is likely to change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.

In the longer term, P&PS engineers can develop into many roles. Some prefer to stay in engineering and may become subject matter experts or advisers, some prefer to work on projects and may become project managers, some prefer operations and may become facilities managers. But there is no limit; several of our recent CEOs started their careers as P&PS engineers!

Roles and responsibilities ​

The precise nature of your role will be defined by the needs of the business, but your duties and responsibilities will include:

Apply your chemical engineering skills to solve real-world problems in technology development, projects, or operations

Care passionately about the safety of our facilities, and develop the skills needed to constantly seek inherently safer solutions

Recognise the risks in the work you are doing and constantly seek ways to mitigate

Recognise the environmental impact of the facilities you are working on, and constantly seek ways to reduce

Build relationships both within bp and with our external partners

About bp:

With our purpose of reimagining energy for people and the planet, bp is transforming our entire business. We’re investing to grow renewable energy, expanding charging to support the growth of electric vehicles, and focusing our oil and gas business worldwide on higher quality and lower carbon operations. Join us in business, digital, engineering, science or trading, and you’ll be an important part of the progress we’re making. You’ll contribute to complex projects that can make an impact far beyond bp. You’ll take your own ambitions forward too – learning, growing, and building the foundations of a varied and rewarding career.

Requirements ​

To apply for this role, you’ll need a master’s degree (or equivalent) in Chemical, Process or Biochemical Engineering, or a bachelor’s degree in one of these core subjects supplemented by a post-graduate qualification in a relevant topic such as Advanced Chemical Engineering, Process Safety, Petroleum Engineering, Environmental Engineering, or studies related to sustainability or low carbon energy.

Other information ​

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.