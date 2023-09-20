Graduate - Project Controls - UK

Job summary

bp's Projects Organisation spends around $7 billion of CAPEX per year across a portfolio of 40 - 50 large-scale engineering and construction projects. Being able to predictably execute and continuously improve performance is fundamental to having a sustainable, reliable, outstanding projects organisation. Project Controls teams provide the information that underpins this.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The teams perform a wide range of activities, including estimating, planning, forecasting and cost control, across all stages of the project lifecycle to enable BP to craft and deliver efficient, competitive projects.

Career development in project controls will lead to opportunities to gain professional certification such as Association of Project Management Chartered Project Professional, and Project Management Institute Project Management Practitioner, as well as project controls discipline accreditations; however while it requires a technical understanding of the design and engineering activities it will not lead to engineering chartership!



Duties and responsibilities:



Joining our Project Controls community you will develop your own skills working in a real role to assure that our projects are delivered to performance targets. Your day to day responsibilities will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business but opportunities for you to gain real experience and develop your skills will include:

Applying the tools, techniques, benchmarks and measurements used to plan and lead Major Projects.

Developing the project controls strategy, plans and procedures, reflecting both BP and contractor roles and responsibilities.

Analysing and forecasting project data and information that drive performance.

Building relationships both within BP and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver meaningful work

As part of BP, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives, our BP Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate.



Requirements



We are looking to hire candidates with excellent numeracy, analytical interpersonal skills and a strong degree in a technical subject, such as engineering or a closely related discipline. In addition, you will need strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, a sharp eye for detail, and the desire to work within a dynamic and diverse team.​



You must be in your final year of studies or have just graduated to be able to apply.



This is a UK based role and you will be based in our Sunbury on Thames hub. Location will depend on business needs, and is likely to change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.