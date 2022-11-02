Graduate - Software engineering

Become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero. The One Digital Early Careers programme is a two-year programme, comprising two 12-month rotations that will provide a range of foundational career experiences and a gateway to an exciting and rewarding digital career!
As a software engineer you will be embedded within one of our software engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver business value. On the programme you'll be