Graduate - Software engineering

Job summary

Become part of a diverse, global digital community who are helping to lead bp through the energy transition, to provide reliable, affordable and lower carbon-energy to the world and achieve net-zero. The One Digital Early Careers programme is a two-year programme, comprising two 12-month rotations that will provide a range of foundational career experiences and a gateway to an exciting and rewarding digital career!



As a software engineer you will be embedded within one of our software engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver business value. On the programme you'll be

Exposed to new technologies and learn to develop new solutions and products.

Developing software primarily using Java J2EE / C#.Net, Typescript, Go or other high-level languages.

Exposed to responsive mobile/web application development using React Native / Xamarin or other modern frameworks.

Requirements

Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on software development and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled software developers. To apply to this role you'll need

A 2:1 degree, or equivalent, in computer science, computer engineering, management information systems, electrical/electronic engineering or Maths.

To be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.

A confirmed grasp of development fundamentals (in high-level languages such a C#/Java/Python/R) with desire and eagerness to learn more. Getting the basic's right will be key to your advancement in the field and will be the foundation through grow.

An understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban) with real-world experience in automations using Python or other high-level languages. Even if you're new to coding, demonstrate your ability to rapidly explore new technologies.

As this is a technical role within the on-demand video interview stage a short coding test will follow the interview.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place