Graduate - Subsurface - Petroleum Engineering - Aberdeen - UK

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Join bp in Aberdeen as a graduate petroleum engineer to be part of the Subsurface organisation that sits within the Production & Operations business group.



Job Description:

We find and develop hydrocarbon resources, operate oil and gas production assets, as well as refineries, pipelines and terminals around the world; our vision is to become an industry-leading hydrocarbons business and the engine room of our integrated energy company; we will do this by always putting safety first, reducing carbon emissions, improving efficiency, integrating across the value chain, and flexibly deploying talent to the solve the biggest issues.

At the heart of Subsurface lies our purpose to be a digitally-enabled and agile team that can apply and nurture its subsurface skills to find, develop and manage a portfolio of high-value, carbon-efficient resources.



From exploration to production, our petroleum engineers play a pivotal role in bp’s field operation success! Petroleum Engineers are a key link between design, planning and operations of wells, facilities, reservoir, and storage container development. They add new value through performance optimization through system modelling and developing well intervention requirements to maintain or improve the production of hydrocarbons and carbon efficient operations throughout the life of the field.

Depending on your specific role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences, in:

Reservoir and Well Performance: participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in production forecasting or optimising water, gas and CO2 injection

System Optimization: production and facilities optimisation, sand management, artificial lift or geothermal production

Well Management: well performance tracking or well operations, real-time surveillance and developing machine learning and data analytics solutions

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for graduates. You can expect world-class training and great flexibility to realise your full potential! The P&O early careers development programme is tailored to each graduate and their subject area, including a real job from day one, a detailed technical and non-technical experience roadmap and a development framework that that encourages breadth and depth.



Requirements

You must be either:

- in your final year of your degree, or;

- you must have already graduated.



Location

Based in our Aberdeen office.

Other information

Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Candidate Matcher to review your other matches.

Within the education section please list all information for any degrees that you have studied or are currently studying.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and Area Performance Management, Wellbore geomechanics



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.