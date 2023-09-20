Graduate - Wells Site Leader (North Sea) - UK

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Graduate – Well Site Leader

As a Well Site Leader Graduate, you’ll begin your career by embarking on our world-class graduate programme. This programme is designed to help you become familiar with a wide range of bp activities and learn the basic skills of a Well Site Leader. You’ll be expected to spend your first year working offshore as a Well Site Engineer, which is a key member of our operational rig teams. This role will support your teams’ objectives and build your understanding how wells are constructed.

You’ll also have the opportunity to join one of our onshore teams for a year where you’ll specialise in either drilling, completions, or interventions to gain an appreciation for well design. With support from your team and mentors, you will develop the engineering knowledge you need to effectively construct the Wells of the future.

The third and final year of your programme; you’ll return offshore and complete specific training as a Well Site Leader of the Future (WSLf). You’ll work under the guidance of a Senior Well Site Leader to learn on the job and complete additional training to deepen your technical and leadership skills.

At the end of the Early Careers programme, you will continue to develop towards becoming a night Well Site Leader and will also build your own knowledge through experience.

You work a rotation offshore long term on one of BPs assets, this involves working 3 weeks away at the rig site and get a minimum of equal time off in return. This role requires someone adventurous and practical, who enjoys working in an industrial setting and is a good communicator.

The long-term goal of the role is to work towards becoming a Senior Well Site Leader, who are our operational leaders in the field across all Wells disciplines. As a Senior Well Site Leader, you lead the wellsite team to deliver safe and resilient hydrocarbons as part of BPs wider strategy.

Roles and responsibilities ​

Leading operations at the well site – this includes supervision of key well activity such as drilling, running casing, wireline amongst others.

Responsible for HSE at the wellsite and act as a safety leader.

Oversee logistics at the rig site and ensure materials arrive to the rig site.

Problem solve any well challenges, working with a team of contractors.

Support development of the Wellsite Engineers as they come through the BP Graduate programme.

Seek opportunities to maximise performance at the rig site.

Understand key performance indicators and transfer learnings.

Participate in self-verification & oversight (SV&OS) activity to identify improvements.

Lead well control management and well control drills to establish the understanding of well control with the offshore team.

Work alongside and collaborate with the Well Engineering teams onshore to deliver a programme of work.

Displaying bp’s core beliefs, you’ll become part of an organisation committed to a diverse, energetic, and inclusive culture that thrives on open, transparent, and constructive feedback.

You’ll have a good understanding of scientific principles from your studies. In addition to your technical ability, you need to be dedicated, enthusiastic, committed individuals with great organisational skills. From the beginning you’ll be expected to act as a leader, prepared to speak up, and demonstrate a deep commitment to maintaining safety.

Requirements ​

To apply for this role, you will need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.​ Please note for this role you will be working offshore (out of our Aberdeen hub) in your first and third rotation.

This role is a rotational position (across locations)



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



