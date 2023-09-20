Graduate - Wells - UK

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

As a Wells Graduate Engineer, you’ll begin your career by embarking on our world-class graduate programme. This programme is designed to help you become familiar with a wide range of bp activities and learn the basic skills of a Wells Engineer.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

As a Wells Graduate Engineer, you’ll begin your career by embarking on our world-class graduate programme. This programme is designed to help you become familiar with a wide range of bp activities and learn the basic skills of a Wells Engineer.



Job Description:

Graduate – Wells

As a Wells Graduate Engineer, you’ll begin your career by embarking on our world-class graduate programme. This programme is designed to help you become familiar with a wide range of bp activities and learn the basic skills of a Wells Engineer. You’ll be expected to spend your first year working offshore as a Well Site Engineer, which is a key member of our operational rig teams. This role will support your teams’ objectives and build your understanding how Wells are constructed.

You’ll then join one of our onshore teams where you’ll specialise in either Drilling, Completions, Interventions, Integrity, or Subsea disciplines. With support from your team and mentors, you will develop the engineering knowledge you need to design, build, operate and maintain the Wells of the future.

You will receive comprehensive on the job learning under the guidance of a Senior Engineer, but it is expected that you will also build your own knowledge through experience. You will deliver projects which support your teams’ objectives and gain opportunities to stretch your knowledge by supporting other disciplines. There will be opportunities to move between Wells disciplines to broaden your experience.

As a Well Engineer, you have the opportunity work in a multidisciplinary team to deliver the project objectives. You will be working alongside Subsurface, Operations, Supply Chain and Finance amongst others. As a Wells Engineer, you are part of the team who deliver safe and resilient hydrocarbons as part of BPs wider strategy.

​

Roles and responsibilities ​

Your part in this could be any of the following:

Assessing future exploration and development prospects for cost and technical feasibility.

Designing new wells, coordinating a rig team and a wide range of contractors to build them.

Recommending how to re-use or repair existing wells to extend their useful production life.

Specifying and ordering the materials and services needed for well construction and maintenance.

Analysing performance and recommending changes to improve economic returns.

Seeking out and applying new techniques or technologies to solve technical well problems.

Evaluating the integrity of existing wells, maintaining, or repairing them to ensure they remain safe.

Decommissioning wells which have reached the end of their life.

Communicating with our external operating partners and government agencies.

Displaying bp’s core beliefs, you’ll become part of an organisation committed to a diverse, energetic, and inclusive culture that thrives on open, transparent, and constructive feedback.

You’ll have a good understanding of scientific principles from your studies. In addition to your technical ability, you need to be dedicated, enthusiastic, committed individuals with great organisational skills. From the beginning you’ll be expected to act as a leader, prepared to speak up, and demonstrate a deep commitment to maintaining safety.

​

Requirements ​

To apply for this role, you will need to be in your final year of study or have completed your degree.​

​

You will likely be located in one of our main UK hubs: Sunbury on Thames or Aberdeen.

Location will depend on business needs, and is likely to change for each year on the Early Careers development programme as you move between roles.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.