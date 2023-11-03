Graphic Design Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Considering Joining bp?At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!As the digital design lead, you will concept and execute creative, visual assets and production in the development of marketing materials (examples include retail collateral, social media, packaging, digital, and in-store experiences). Your work will be focused on building relationships with our Guests through multiple touch points to differentiate our offering and drive long-term brand awareness and value.This role is part our in-house marketing team as part of the Mobility & Convenience Americas business that supports over 1300 convenience store locations across the United States. The successful candidate will report to Creative Services Manager and work closely with the marketing team, and a variety of internal partners to develop and implement marketing materials throughout the Guest journey. The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated multi-faceted designer who has a passion for developing engaging marketing materials. This position requires a mix of creativity, speed, and excellent problem-solving skills, along with a keen eye for detail.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and execute high-quality creative work across diverse channels, including deliverables for print collateral, packaging, digital, in-store experiences and events.

Provide strategic creative for projects based on direction provided.

Work with marketing team to make sure all projects meet objectives and budget.

Analyze and cross-check information to ensure all materials are complete and accurate.

Communicate effectively and professionally internally and externally.

Follow brand standards to ensure development of graphics that consistently support brand image and protect brand marks.

Champion design best practices to ensure effective and efficient project completion; communication that engages; building relationships and inspiring confidence with internal Guest; and driving sales.

Follow a workflow and timeline to ensure projects progress in a timely manner.

Create designs and conceptual solutions that result in cohesive messaging and branding.

Work professionally with vendors and/or agencies as needed.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Embody bp core values – play to win, care for others willing to go the extra mile; and pursuing excellence in every facet of our endeavors.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design or related ​

Essential Experience

5+ years experience in Creative Services or a related field.

Extensive experience with Adobe Creative Suite. After Effects, Premiere Pro and Canva preferred.

Cinemotography and photography preferred.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite.

Skilled at graphics file creation optimized for digital, packaging and print collateral.

Knowledge of production requirements across media and experience in preparing/reviewing mechanical files.

Ability to manage large and complex projects.

Must be highly organized and proficient at multi-tasking.

Self-starter and ability to perform at a high level in core job responsibilities.

Excellent time management skills.

Ability to take constructive feedback and integrate it in design pieces.

Ability to function as a great teammate in a highly dynamic organization.

Other Desirables

Portfolio of work, providing samples from different brands and audiences



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Canva, Channel marketing activation, Creative Concept Design, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Graphic Design, Listening, Marketing Design, Presenting, Promotional Product Design, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

