Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Grid Advisor to join the Onshore Renewables global Technical Centre of Excellence team. The Grid Advisor is responsible for providing technical grid expertise to support a global portfolio of onshore renewables projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large-scale green hydrogen production and other integrated energy opportunities. This role will provide specialist technical expertise to help project teams identify, assess, secure and manage grid connections throughout the project lifecycle.
Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Support project teams to identify, assess, secure and manage grid connections for onshore renewables projects.
Provide expertise on technical, policy and commercial matters related to grid connections.
Manage or support the management of relationships with transmission system operators, regulators and other electricity transmission and distribution system stakeholders.
Lead the development of country / market specific grid connection strategies.
Carry out research to understand grid related priorities and future development opportunities in each country to inform asset development plans.
Contribute to the development of advocacy and stakeholder engagement plans.
Drive continuous improvement and best practice, engaging across the portfolio including collaboration with low carbon energy, in particular, offshore wind.
Build capability and knowledge in the technical, regulatory and commercial aspects of grid connections across bp.
Support due diligence on acquisitions opportunities by reviewing grid related assumptions.
Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture, ensuring HSSE risks are considered.
Job Requirements:
Engineering degree required. Prefer master’s degree in engineering and an additional professional engineering qualification / certification.
Technical expertise in discipline, with significant direct experience in managing grid connection and network development for onshore renewables.
A breadth of experience across solar, onshore wind and storage technologies, experience in hydrogen production technology and working within a central technology team is a plus.
A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to grid connection and ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.
Ability to lead, influence and collaborate within and outside of team, as well as with internal and external project stakeholders.
You will work with:
Technical Centre of Excellence team including operations, engineering, construction, and technology – collaborating and providing input in discipline
Project teams in-country, supporting the project lifecycle
Cross-functional teams in boarder onshore renewables, Offshore Wind, Hydrogen, etc. to ensure standardization, best practice sharing, synergies, etc.
Community of practices across bp in engineering, projects, etc. - ensuring standardization, best practice sharing, synergies, etc.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}
Skills:
