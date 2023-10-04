Grid Connection Advisor, Offshore Wind

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Responsible for supporting on a range of strategic projects, using sound technical knowledge to help create, test and persuasively communicate the framework for strategy and long-term plan development, focusing on the structure, contribution and composition of BP's portfolio to deliver the Group's objectives.



Grid Connection Advisor (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

In this role You will:

Act as the in-country guide for all policy and commercial matters related to grid connection of Offshore Wind (OFW) projects

Handle relationship with Transmission System Operator(s) TSOs, regulators and other in-country electricity transmission and distribution system partners for the purposes of all Offshore Wind activity

Provide foresight of national OFW connection strategy, objectives and priorities on behalf of the in-country team based on direct engagement and public-facing documents, and presenting clearly to the project team

Identify and communicate policy, regulatory, commercial and other interfaces cross teams

Support the identification and assessment of integration options (e.g. for the energy system), based on transmission system partners encouraged priorities where appropriate

Identify, assess and lead grid assessments to support project technical or reason requirements, making use of internally and externally available capability as required

Specify vital graphical artwork and management of delivery by suppliers

Contribute to the development of advocacy and customer engagement plans in support of bids

What You will need to be successful:

Degree in engineering, a numerate subject, or comparable experience

A minimum of 5 years previous experience in electrical system development and/or grid connection management within the renewable power sector or related sectors

Proficient in English and Danish/ Dutch

Confidence engaging external and internal customers and acting as advisor for business leaders

Comfortable being part of a coordinated multi-disciplinary team, working alongside other experts to meet tender project objectives

Proven track record of developing and maintaining customer relationships

Adaptability to work in constantly evolving tender project environments

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable

What we offer:

bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, various special benefits)

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



