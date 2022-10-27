Grid Connection Advisor, offshore wind

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.



bp's bids for the two wind permits underpin extensive and transformational plans for a series of further integrated clean energy investments in the Netherlands and will support the decarbonization goals of the Rotterdam region and the country more widely.



We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The offshore wind bid writer will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed opportunities and support the development of a growing portfolio of offshore wind projects. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across bid management, business development, commercial, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, procurement, and supply chain disciplines



This role is subject to bp being successful in the HKWest Netherlands bid. If bp are unsuccessful, a suitable replacement role will be offered, with the potential to move into one of bp's many emerging offshore wind bids and/or projects as our portfolio expands.

About bp

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp ’ s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.





Are you ready to take your career to new heights?



Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the UK and the Netherlands. These roles will form part of a multi-disciplinary project team which, if successful, will work together in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms off the west coast of the Netherlands. This is just one part of the exciting integrated energy system that bp is looking to create in the Netherlands, with renewables at its center.



Grid Connection Advisor, Offshore Wind



In this role You will:

Acting as the in-country expert for all policy and commercial matters related to grid connection of OFW projects

Management of relationships with TSOs, regulators and other in-country electricity transmission and distribution system stakeholders for the purposes of all OWF project activity

Providing foresight of national OWF connection strategy, objectives, and priorities on behalf of the in-country team based on direct engagement and public-facing documents, and communicating clearly to the project team

Identifying and communicating policy, regulatory, commercial, and other interfaces to the in-country team

Supporting the identification and assessment of integration options (e.g. for the energy system), based on transmission system stakeholders expected priorities where appropriate

Identifying, assessing, and managing grid assessments on behalf of the in-country team, in support of project technical or business case requirements, making sure of internal and external capability as required

What You will need to be successful:

Degree in engineering, a numerate subject, or comparable experience

A minimum of 7 years previous experience in electrical systems development and/or grid connection management within the renewable power sector or related sectors

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders

Comfortable being part of an integrated multi-disciplinary team, working alongside other experts to meet tender project objectives

Proven experience of developing and maintaining stakeholder relationship

Adaptability to work in rapidly evolving tender project environments

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable

Fluent English, Dutch and ideally German

Why join us