Grid Connection Advisor, offshore wind

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands. We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The offshore wind bid writer will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed opportunities and support the development of a growing portfolio of offshore wind projects. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across bid management, business development, commercial, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, procurement, and supply chain disciplines. This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates across the Netherlands as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team and project office(s) in a -to be confirmed- future location more centrally.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The offshore wind bid writer will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed opportunities and support the development of a growing portfolio of offshore wind projects. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across bid management, business development, commercial, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, procurement, and supply chain disciplines.This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates across the Netherlands as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team and project office(s) in a -to be confirmed- future location more centrally.



Job Description:

About bp At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

Are you ready to take your career to new heights?



Grid Connection Advisor, Offshore Wind



In this role You will:

Acting as the in-country expert for all policy and commercial matters related to grid connection of OFW projects

Management of relationships with TSOs, regulators and other in-country electricity transmission and distribution system stakeholders for the purposes of all OWF project activity

Providing foresight of national OWF connection strategy, objectives, and priorities on behalf of the in-country team based on direct engagement and public-facing documents, and communicating clearly to the project team

Identifying and communicating policy, regulatory, commercial, and other interfaces to the in-country team

Supporting the identification and assessment of integration options (e.g. for the energy system), based on transmission system stakeholders expected priorities where appropriate

Identifying, assessing, and managing grid assessments on behalf of the in-country team, in support of project technical or business case requirements, making sure of internal and external capability as required

What You will need to be successful:

Degree in engineering, a numerate subject, or comparable experience

A minimum of 7 years previous experience in electrical systems development and/or grid connection management within the renewable power sector or related sectors

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders

Comfortable being part of an integrated multi-disciplinary team, working alongside other experts to meet tender project objectives

Proven experience of developing and maintaining stakeholder relationship

Adaptability to work in rapidly evolving tender project environments

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable

Fluent English, Dutch and ideally German

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.