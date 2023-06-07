Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Grid Connection Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. This role will be ensuring the efficient connection of our onshore renewable energy projects to the transmission or distribution network. This role will support multi-disciplinary onshore renewables projects varying in size, complexity, and technology. These may include onshore wind, solar and storage projects either standalone, collocated with green hydrogen production or part of other integrated energy opportunities. The successful candidate will be leading all aspects of grid connection, from initial planning and feasibility studies to supervising the construction and commissioning phases.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Conduct comprehensive feasibility studies and impact assessments to resolve technical and economic viability of grid connections for onshore renewable energy projects.

Liaise with grid operators, transmission system operators (TSOs), and distribution network operators (DNOs) to coordinate and secure network access.

Lead the negotiation and execution of network connection agreements, including identifying the point of connection, capacity allocation, and grid reinforcement requirements.

Work closely with regulatory bodies and local authorities to acquire necessary permits and resolve any grid-related issues or challenges.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders, network operators, and regulatory authorities to ensure compliance with relevant codes and standards, permits, licenses and other regulatory requirements.

Provide local market and project specific CAPEX and OPEX inputs into cost estimates and economic modelling including network charging arrangements.

Develop and manage project schedules, budgets, and resources related to grid connection activities.

Collaborate with internal teams, contractors, consultants and network operators to ensure timely and successful completion of network connections.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends, grid code requirements, relevant regulatory changes and new technologies related to grid connections in the onshore renewables sector.

Act as the local focal point for all grid connection related matters, provide technical mentorship and support to internal project teams and stakeholders

Identify potential risks and challenges associated with project grid connections and develop mitigation strategies to minimize their impact.

Supervise and address any grid-related issues during the construction, testing, and commissioning phases.

Deliver work in line with standards, requirements and methodologies defined by the Technical Centre of Excellence.

Collaborate with the Technical Centre of Excellence and other teams within bp to improve ways of working, share knowledge and align on best practices.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture, ensuring HSSE risks are considered.

ABOUT YOU:

Engineering degree required. Prefer master's degree in engineering and an additional professional engineering qualification/certification.

Technical and project management expertise in field, with a minimum of 8 years direct experience in grid connection management within solar, onshore wind and storage technologies.

Strong knowledge of electrical grid systems, grid codes and grid connection processes.

Strong understanding of permitting processes and regulatory frameworks related to grid connections in the local market.

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to grid connection management and ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Ability to lead, influence and collaborate within and outside of team, as well as with internal and external project stakeholders.

Ability to travel as the need arises to project sites and visit stakeholders.

This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



