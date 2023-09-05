This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.
This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.
In this role, you will be an integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. UK, Germany, Spain, US and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.
This Grid Connections Manager role plays a key part in the EV roll out by managing the grid connections process for multiple projects from feasibility through to delivery/energisation. You will be at the fore front as the main point of contact for DNOs/DSOs, IDNOs and ICPs liaison for the purpose of progressing the pipeline of EV projects and roll out of other innovative solutions.
Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
