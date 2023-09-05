Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

Customers & Products



Engineering Group



In this role, you will be an integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. UK, Germany, Spain, US and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.

This Grid Connections Manager role plays a key part in the EV roll out by managing the grid connections process for multiple projects from feasibility through to delivery/energisation. You will be at the fore front as the main point of contact for DNOs/DSOs, IDNOs and ICPs liaison for the purpose of progressing the pipeline of EV projects and roll out of other innovative solutions.

Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.

Key accountabilities:

Manage the grid connections process for multiple projects from feasibility to energisation

Main point of contact for DNO/DSO and TSO liaison

Works with the Network Development Team to determine the power requirements for potential sites that are being evaluated for acquisition, including enquiries with the DNO’s on power availability

Coordinate/Support external and internal parties with the Grid Connection activities

Carry out power feasibility assessments, submit DNO/DSO applications and optimise connection offers

Review Connection Offers and Budget Estimates in terms of technical and commercial requirements

Carry out technical assurance for designs ensuring compliance with Distribution Code, G99, G100, P28, P29 etc.

Support/input to initial layouts, CAPEX and timelines to optimise connection to site

Provide technical support to other functions (such as planning, HSSE, etc) to allow site to be defined – output is Statement of Requirement (SoR)

Ensure projects meet engineering standards and that design proceeds compliant with bp’s Operating Management System (OMS)

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

University degree in Engineering or equivalent vocational experience

Strong technical knowledge of LV, HV and EHV grid connections, standards, regulations, constraints, and requirements

Experience working for IDNOs, DSOs, TSO, ICPs or Power System Consultancies

Knowledge of the use of LTDS and other public data available to carry out initial Feasibility assessments

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build relationships with external parties

Good organisational and analytical skills

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management

Fluent in English

Competency and experience in the grid connection of renewable energy projects

Proficiency in power systems analysis

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV and Battery Energy Storage space

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated

Chartered Engineer or equivalent (working towards application would be considered)

Fluent in any of French, German, Spanish, Polish

Excellence

Follow and uphold the rules and standards of BP and hold others to account for doing the same thing.

One Team

Support those I work with and help to build the effectiveness of my team to achieve the best results.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



