Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

The Grid Engineer will be a key role within bp’s new Offshore Wind Engineering team. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business.

You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and serve the needs of the OFW business.

Key Accountabilities:

Influence and propose solutions to the TSOs to define the grid strategy and requirements for offshore wind at an early stage of the opportunity

Keep up to date with the ongoing development of Grid Compliance requirements and feed into the regulatory consultation within different regions

Define the best grid solution for each project, which maximize the scoring of the bid, maximizes the availability and reliability of the projects, and ensures optimization of the wind farm for energies integration

Identify the grid compliance requirements throughout the project development stage and ensure its fulfillment and implementation in projects

Lead/Support the technical relationship with the TSO in projects and business activities

Develop and manage technical tool development to cover this discipline

Build, update and implement the methodology for this discipline

Coordinate the development between countries and projects covering this discipline

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of the most competitive grid solutions

Methodology that allows the identification of the grid compliance requirements and the definition and design of the optimal grid solutions

Develop innovation, technology, and design that optimize the LCoE of the projects.

Deliver technical and strategic proposals to the governments and TSOs to develop the most efficient transmission systems and frameworks for developing offshore wind.

Essential Experience:

Engineering Degree on the related area. Desirable Chartered Engineer or specific MSc.

High technical experience in the discipline, with demonstrated experience in offshore wind projects and grid compliance.

Experience in the utilization of Power System tools such as PowerFactory.

Deep technical understanding of the subject area, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the assessments and design the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which increase the global project benefits.

Experience in relationships with TSO for the definition and planning of grid infrastructures.

You will work with:

Coordination with the other Senior Engineers and Managers of Engineering disciplines to ensure the most efficient design and management of the technical interfaces.

Coordination with the regional teams on the relationship with TSO, providing the required technical and strategic support globally.

Core member of the bp electricity grids community of practice (Grid CoP).

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with Originator, procurement, quality and project engineering teams.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the knowledge sharing and best use of alignments within bp.

