Grid Manager

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

This is a role in the US Offshore Wind Project Development Support and Permitting team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is working with stakeholders and obtaining regulatory approvals. We work with the project team, technical experts, stakeholders, and regulators to manage environment impact, risk, and secure the required agreements as well as permit approvals to construct and operate offshore wind farms.



This role will focus on our US offshore wind projects in all phases, and lead grid management for the team. This role reports to the Head of Project Development Support and Permitting.



The right candidate needs to have in depth experience with grid management and strong relationships with regulators and key stakeholders. You must be a confident partner to the business teams and understand the HSE risks for offshore wind development, construction, and operation. Additionally, the candidate should have strong communication and interpersonal skills.



May consider candidates outside of Houston, TX, but will require up to 50% travel.

Key responsibilities

Identifying, assessing, securing and managing grid connections for US offshore wind development projects, making use of internal and external capability as required

Expert for all policy and commercial matters related to grid connection of offshore wind projects in the US.

Manage relationships with transmission system operators, regulators and other electricity transmission and distribution system stakeholders for US offshore wind activities.

Providing foresight of national and state offshore wind connection strategies, objectives and priorities on behalf of the in-country team based on direct engagement and public-facing documents, and communicating clearly to the project teams.

Work closely with the project teams to supporting the identification and assessment of integration options based on transmission system stakeholders expected priorities where appropriate.

Contributing to the development of advocacy and stakeholder engagement plans in support of bids.

Ensure strong cooperation within the project teams for all packages in relation to risk management.

Responsible for coaching and driving knowledge transfer in the project teams.

Drive continuous improvements and strategic works streams in the projects across the US portfolio.

Input and support line manager on resource needs, team structure and personal development for staff working in the projects across the US portfolio.

Provide updates on key showstoppers to the strategic workstreams for the US portfolio to de risk the projects.