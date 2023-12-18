Grid Senior Engineer (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

This role is not eligible for relocation

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



Grade GResponsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.

Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050



How you can help shape the future:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

The Grid Senior Engineer will be a key role within bp’s new Offshore Wind Engineering team. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business. You will be part of our Global Offshore Wind team based in Germany where you will be responsible for the grid connection compliance process.

In this role you will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and shape the future of a new team built to serve the needs of the Offshore Wind business.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Support the project Lead Electrical Engineer with the design of the electrical transmission system from the wind turbine generators offshore to the onshore substation Point of Interface.

Oversee the delivery of grid compliance requirements, milestones and ensure the electrical transmission design is compliant with local grid codes.

Build a good rapport with local grid operator(s), understand their perspective and expansion plans throughout the project(s).

Engage in technical discussions with the grid operator(s) to apply, agree and sign off grid connection agreement(s).

Work with the respective engineering community sharing knowledge and finding synergies within bp.

You will work with:

A team of engineers specialised in different disciplines in Germany and abroad.

The project(s) Lead Electrical Engineer in delivering a reliable, safe, and compliant electrical system.

Grid operator representatives, suppliers, and contractors.

Regional teams on the relationship with grid operator(s) and Government, providing the required technical support for the development of not only offshore wind but also other low carbon projects.

Interact with other Senior Grid Engineers working across bp businesses and projects portfolio.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Electrical Engineering Degree (Desirable Chartered Engineer or equivalent professional accreditation).

High technical experience in the discipline, with demonstrated experience in offshore wind projects and grid compliance.

Deep technical understanding of the German and European grid codes, standards, interfaces, and constraints to deliver renewable projects.

Awareness of the commercial impact of technical decisions and being able to select those which maximise value for the project.

Working with grid operator(s) on connection agreements, code compliance or planning of grid expansion and infrastructures.

Power System studies modelling and analysis of HVAC and HVDC systems.

Fluent or Native in German and Fluent in English language.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

#lifeatbp

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



