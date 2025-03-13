Group Learning Lead - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

About bp:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role:

The Global Learning Lead is responsible for leading the development of tools, procedures and training to support the consistent application of the 5–step learning process across bp. Lead the investigation of major incidents and supporting business-based investigators to deliver timely reports and findings. This role aims to enhance organizational learning (OMS 2.4) and Incident Management (OMS 4.4).

What you will deliver:

Facilitate the development of learning indicators for tracking key business learning parameters

Drive standardization and quality of learning, partnering with S&ORA to determine effectiveness levels within the business

Facilitate and improve organizational learning processes, supporting learning forums to ensure systematic, compliant, and sustainable implementation of lessons identified

Drive and maintain learning & investigation quality & capability, providing input to develop training and assessment materials for investigators

Work with statutory or industry bodies involved in investigation into incidents and attend industry and business forums to share and implement feedback, learnings, and new initiatives

Lead significant incident investigations (MiA or HiPo) across the bp Group. Support, coach, and guide business-based investigators.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree level or equivalent 5-7 years

Must have certifications:

Investigation qualification from an accredited organization

Minimum years of relevant experience: 7 Years

Total years of experience: 10-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Incident and investigation management

Self-verification systems

Digital system development and sustainment

Working knowledge of operational management systems and organisational learning processes

A general understanding of the different business areas, along with knowledge of the regulatory requirements related to Investigation and Learning

Ability to listen and assimilate a range of views and formulate a clear plan based on inputs and feedback

Communication and influencing

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Leading investigations along with deep understanding of root cause analysis tools

Risk management

Data capture

Shift support

Working UK hours to support business partners

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

