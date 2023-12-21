Group Portfolio Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

This role sits within the Business Development and Resource Allocation (BDRA) team which forms part of the portfolio management and capital allocation (PMCA) function in the Strategy, Sustainability & Venture (SS&V) entity. The team works very closely with – and as an extension of – bp’s finance organisation. It supports the development of bp’s long-term strategic financial choices and investment decisions.The BDRA team supports bp’s aims and growth targets through two main accountabilities. Firstly, analysis of business development (BD) activity across the group, to ensure bp’s pipeline of business development opportunities are sufficient in quality & number to underpin execution of the group’s Integrated Energy Company (IEC) strategy. Secondly, the team recommends allocation of capital & resources across the group, to support strategic delivery and understand options and potential trade-offs in decision making. This role will work across both areas, with a bias to the BD aspects.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Identify and deliver enhancements to the process to collate & visualize group BD data

Lead the execution of PMCA digital initiatives working closely with I&E and teams across PMCA and SSV

Champion the Business BD Community of practice; facilitate the committee; key enabler of regular webinars, development and mentoring initiatives and in-person events.

Support the creation of high-quality pre-read and presentation material for the EVP BD forum, BD section of group CEO report and ad hoc executive requests and collaborate with the businesses to support these deliverables.

Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders across bp. This includes business entities, portfolio and strategy teams, finance (PPM), and senior leaders.

Delivering aspects of portfolio analysis in support of both Business Development Portfolio and Capital Allocation

Support analysis of bp’s capital allocation plans - analyzing disparate and complex datasets, to draw out key insights and generate options for optimization.

Support ad hoc Business Development & Capital Allocation Portfolio requests as required, often to a tight deadline.



Essential Experience

Awareness of group BD practices and principles

Excellent interpersonal, organizational and communication skills (written and oral).

Ability to build & maintain effective working relationships, drive collaboration and knowledge sharing across a wide variety of stakeholders inc. senior management.

Strong digital skills including O365 and PowerBI. Able to bring creative and innovative solutions to technical problems.

Results orientated with track record of delivering and working to tight deadlines.

Strong analytical skills to distil large amounts of incomplete and imperfect data into key insights.

Strategic thinker with an awareness of bp’s aims and growth targets.

Self-starter able to prioritize and remain focused in a highly dynamic environment.

Desirable Criteria

Prior experience in BD (commercial or functional) or investment projects

Experience or knowledge of multiple bp entities

Previous experience working with bp secret and ITK data

Prior experience in financial analysis

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Acumen, Analytical Analysis, Business Development, Finance, Financial Analysis, Microsoft Power BI, Portfolio Management



Legal Disclaimer:

