Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The Group Real Estate Manager – Americas role will have accountability for all activity relating to the planning and execution of real property transactions, across all bp business units and functions, in the Americas. Real property includes office, warehouse, industrial property, operational property, surplus land, retired sites, and all land, including right of ways, easements and access agreements but excludes retail service stations, pipeline rights-of-way, environmental remediation sites, aviation sites, and operating P&O production fields.

Key Accountabilities

Portfolio optimization Real estate transaction management, including acquisitions, dispositions, renewals, and restructures and the financial analysis of the Market aligned corporate real estate standard process, innovation, and implementation

Consistent approach globally to the delivery of real estate work within bp

Identification of market opportunities and/or contractual opportunities across the office portfolio

Risk mitigation of conflicts of interest, ethics, and compliance in the conduct of real estate activities contrary to bp’s code of conduct

Build and develop relationships with business leaders and other key partners

Develop property strategies to reduce costs while optimizing the real estate footprint and employee experience.

Champion and support agile working, by working holistically with business collaborators, HR and IT.

Build, liaise and maintain working relationships with the workplace transformation and solutions teams, Legal, Treasury, Finance, Tax, M&A and other support functions to aid and facilitate the delivery of assigned projects.

Lead and act as the single point of contact for individual projects and coordinates internal and external resources.

Manage all elements of acquisition and disposal of properties with specific responsibility for remediation management projects in the Americas, including the financial evaluation, preparation of statements of requirement, technical due diligence, providing guidance on property options, managing letters of intent, RFPs, lease agreement negotiations, purchase & sale contract terms and conditions.

Performance manage external brokers, suppliers, consultants, and agents in the transaction management of the portfolio including new lease requirements, renewals, sub-lettings, lease surrenders/terminations and other property matters. Develop and implement corporate real estate standard process.

Empower outsourced suppliers to derive efficient performance and results. Support the regional lead in the performance management of the brokers, preparing quarterly management reviews.

Lead the database management and reporting for the Americas region. Co-manage the database outsource provider and undertake monthly and quarterly critical event meetings and reviews.

Liaise with business collaborators to collect key property data to ensure accuracy of the portfolio data.

Champion and ensure compliance with all BP and GRE standard operating procedures, processes and HSSE requirements

The Group Real Estate Manager will work very closely with the Senior Manager and GRE regions to ensure consistency of approach, analysis of cross region property opportunities/strategy options and leverage of bp scale.

Required Education

Bachelor’s degree in real estate, business, or finance required (Master’s degree preferred)

Job Experience

Minimum of 5 years experience in corporate real estate and real estate transactions for a major corporate entity

Proven ability to deliver a multi-disciplinary approach to corporate real estate, providing a broad approach to property within established processes

Entrepreneurial thinking, demonstrating extensive understanding of business inter-connectivity and the ability to act upon this understanding

Strong contract influencing skills, derived from a strong solid understanding of commercial property practices, development, and valuation across the Americas region

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more