Group Real Estate Manager – Americas Region

Job summary

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role synopsis

As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and its working practices also need to change to align with this ambition.

The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future. Increased flexibility and choice for our people, allied to dynamic, creative human & engaging workplaces in smaller footprints across the globe is what is required to support our ambition.

The Group Real Estate (GRE) has a key role in the workplace and provides;

Subject matter expertise for all real estate matters

Strategic portfolio planning and portfolio optimisation

Real estate transaction management, including acquisitions, renewals, restructures and disposals

Market aligned corporate real estate standard methodology, innovation and implementation

A consistent approach globally to the delivery of real estate work within bp

Identification of market opportunities and/or contractual opportunities across the office portfolio

Risk mitigation of conflicts of interest, ethics and compliance in the conduct of real estate activities contrary to bp’s code of conduct

The Group Real Estate Manager will have accountability for activity relating to the planning and execution of real estate property real property transactions, across all bp business units and functions, in Americas region. Real property includes offices, warehouse, industrial property, operational property, retired sites, and all land, but excludes retail service stations, pipeline rights-of-way, environmental remediation sites, aviation sites, and operating P&O production fields.

The Americas office portfolio comprises of 6 countries, 32 office interests with space totalling 3m sq.ft. There is also a significant portfolio growing renewable assets, land, warehousing and other industrial real estate in region where GRE provides Subject Matter Expert support.

Key Accountabilities

Key functions of the role are:

Build and develop relationships with business leaders and other key collaborators and develop property strategies to reduce costs while optimizing the real estate footprint and employee experience.

Creating awareness that the Group Real Estate (GRE) team, alongside Workplace Transformation and Workplace Services, are seen as the unquestionable starting point of contact planning related to real estate transactions

Champion and support agile working, by working holistically with workplace transformation and solutions team, business partners, People & Culture and IT.

Build, liaise and maintain working relationships with the workplace transformation and solutions teams, Legal, Treasury, Finance, Tax, M&A and other support functions to aid and facilitate the delivery of assigned projects.

Operate as a Real Estate SME regarding transactions and/or contracts, of any nature, involving the acquisition, disposition or renewal of bp's properties (purchased, sold, leased or otherwise)

Lead and act as the single point of contact for individual real estate projects and coordinate internal and external resources.

Manage all elements of acquisition and disposal of real property, including the financial evaluation, preparation of statements of requirement, technical due diligence, providing guidance on property options, managing letters of intent, RFPs, lease agreement negotiations, purchase & sale contract terms and conditions.

Performance manage external brokers, suppliers, consultants, and agents in the transaction management of the portfolio including new lease requirements, renewals, sub-lettings, lease surrenders and other property matters. Develop and implement corporate real estate standard process. Motivate outsourced suppliers to derive optimal performance and results.

Support in the database management and MI reporting for the region. Manage the database outsource provider and undertake monthly and quarterly critical event meetings and reviews. Liaise with business partners to collect key property data to ensure accuracy of the portfolio data.

Ensures data is captured accurately and consistently across within Americas region, for each transaction and deal proposal, and recorded in the central database to enable consistent MI reporting and financial evaluation. Work with outsourced lease administration team to ensure property data completeness and accuracy.

Champion and ensure compliance with all bp and GRE standard operating procedures, processes and HSSE requirements.

The Group Real Estate Manager will work very closely with the other GRE regions to ensure consistency of approach, analysis of cross region property opportunities/strategy options and leverage of bp scale.

Essential education:

Graduate (or equivalent) to degree level in real estate, business or finance

Relevant professional qualification

Looking for corporate real estate back ground

Essential experience and job requirements:

Demonstrable experience in property strategy & real estate transactions across a variety of asset classes, including commercial office, industrial, land and renewables.

A strong understanding of real estate markets, corporate real estate trends, and design & construction.

Outstanding collaborator engagement skills, building sustainable networks of using high EQ

An inquisitive yet respectful approach, continually promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Proven ability to deliver a multi-disciplinary approach to corporate real estate, providing a broad approach to property within established processes

Entrepreneurial thinking, demonstrating extensive understanding of business interconnectivity and the ability to act upon this understanding

Proven track record of leading and inspiring internal and outsourced collaborators and teams to deliver high levels of achievement and innovation.

Strong contract negotiation and influencing skills, derived from a solid understanding of commercial property practices, development, and valuation.

Strong understanding of investment principles including evaluation through DCF, IRR and NPV analysis, case development capability, including development of detailed financial analysis.

Well-developed interpersonal communication style and demonstrable inclusive leadership skills

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated planning, Project execution planning, Project Management, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategic Planning, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Workplace colleague experience



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.