As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and also need to change to align with this ambition.

The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future. Increased flexibility and choice for our people, allied to dynamic, creative human & engaging workplaces in smaller footprints across the globe is what is required to support our ambition.

The Group Real Estate (GRE) function has a key role in the workplace and provides;

Subject matter expertise for all real estate matters

Strategic portfolio planning and portfolio optimisation

Real estate transaction management, including acquisitions, renewals, restructures and disposals

Market aligned corporate real estate best practice, innovation and implementation

A consistent approach globally to the delivery of real estate work within bp

Identification of market opportunities and/or contractual opportunities across the office portfolio

Risk mitigation of conflicts of interest, ethics and compliance in the conduct of real estate activities contrary to bp’s code of conduct

The real estate team form part of the wider transformation and solutions global team and provides deep real estate expertise as the subject matter expert. The successful candidate will work closely with the Capital Project Team, the regional workplace solutions FM lead, the design and workplace change management teams to help develop and deliver holistic real estate and workplace solutions.

The Group Real Estate Regional Lead – AsPac role will have accountability for all activity relating to the planning and execution of real property transactions, across all bp business units and functions in AsPac. Real property includes offices, warehouse, industrial property, operational property, retired sites, and all land, but excludes retail service stations, pipeline rights-of-way, environmental remediation sites, aviation sites, and operating P&O production fields.