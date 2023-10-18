Group Recharge & Intercompany Senior SME

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade H 7Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into GBS Group recharges manager, the Group Recharges & Intercompany Senior SME will act as the finance owner of various recharge related activities and is the key to harmonize conflicting business priorities.

Key Responsibilities

Taking full ownership of the assigned Recharge cycle(s) based on BP Group Best Practice model (BPP), including business review of recharge cycle upon completion with senior stakeholders.

Lead/support special recharge projects as assigned by the Group Recharges Manager to financialize project outcomes and efficiency implications.

Driving the digitalization transformation in recharge process, tool, dashboard and reporting.

Establish and maintain recharge master data for the assigned group recharge portfolio in Recharge tool.

Undertake the recharge calculations for the assigned group recharge portfolio using Recharge tool, including billing rate calculation and update in recharge tool (for P&O segment).

Undertake and support monthly Allocation PEC activities through FCC for P&O Segment.

Drive group invoicing & billing process (Direct & indirect) and related reconciliation.

Provide support and challenge to process including reconciliation of cost pool, business understanding of the pool of costs and whether charges proposed to be made make sense.

Fully understand and apply Group Accounting Policies, Intercompany & recharge policy to ensure Legal, Statutory and Tax compliance.

Drive standardization, transformation and digitization of the recharge process and own these initiatives for the in-scope recharge processes.

Manage conflicting priorities with business stakeholders and ensure deliveries are met.

Ensure external advisors (e.g. Big 4 certifications) and local audits’ queries are answered in a professional manner.

Ensure compliance to control and User Developed Application (UDA).

Liaise with group tax and auditors internally and externally as & when necessary.

Gain in-depth business understanding of their respective scope; build and maintain effective relationship with their stakeholders, including but not limited to Statutory, Finance and Tax teams and external auditors.

Ensure liaison with Transfer Pricing Tax representatives on agreed principles.

Provide support to tax, internal, statutory and other audits; ensure that recharge program is documented and executed according to the requirements set by Statutory, and Tax policies.

Supports and suggests CI initiatives, ensuring the planning process continues to evolve to assist the delivery of the strategic and financial performance aspirations. Assists in the embedding of ways of working and effective integration with GBS to ensure reports are produced consistently and accurately.

Support the Group Disputes and Upfront Agreement (UFA) processes ensuring both tools and related processes are fit for purpose.

Exposure to time writing of I&E services, allocations, and resource related billings.

Handling and booking of incoming/outgoing charges – AP/AR transactions settlements along with the non trade IC settlement bookings.

Monitor the key jobs and applications on the settlement and PEC processes.

Monitoring of the Cash Due open item, Follow up receivables, on time payment.

Review and Support of Monthly/quarterly reconciliations of Intercompany accounts in Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable - Ensure the integrity and accuracy of the various Intercompany and suspense account reconciliations.

Deliver silent running by supporting the Group’s intercompany agreement and elimination process at Quarter-ends ensuring all imbalances >$500k are cleared by the end of the process, all differences <500k are resolved by WD 55.

Ensure all reconciling items are followed up on a timely basis

Ensure that disputes are monitored and resolved in a timely manner, intervening and escalating disputes according to Group Policies

Monthly / Quarterly Processing and Journal review of adjustments prepared by Intercompany Analysts identified through the reconciliation process.



Essential Education

Educated at degree level with finance and accounting, preferably with a relevant accounting professional qualification with strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

•Strong understand and ensure application Group Accounting Policies and relevant Group & Finance Standards & Practices



Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experienced in project leadership and management.

Highly proficient with Excel, Power BI and other Office 365 tools. Prior experience with BP financial systems is an advantage.

12-15 years of experience on Finance & accounting field, preferably on transfer pricing and controlling. Familiarity with CI methodology is an advantage.

Desirable Criteria

Detailed knowledge of the head office/central costs activity set, and preferably recharge activities.

Proven record of direct- or indirect leadership.

Proficiency with SAP ERP systems.

Required to address issues and problems that are unstructured and often cross a large operational area or location. Operates within broad guidelines, policies and professional standards, expected to apply judgement in problem solving.

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

