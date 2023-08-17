Group Recharge Manager

Job summary

The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into GBS Group recharges manager, the Group Recharges Manager will act as the finance owner of various recharge related activities and is the key to harmonize conflicting business priorities, such as Tax, Statutory, MI, Intercompany and embedded businesses.

Finance



Finance Group



The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into GBS Group recharges manager, the Group Recharges Manager will act as the finance owner of various recharge related activities and is the key to harmonize conflicting business priorities, such as Tax, Statutory, MI, Intercompany and embedded businesses.



Key Accountabilities

Own C&P and T&S segment group recharges to ensure accuracy of recharges mechanism under methodologies adopted by bp & application of its transfer pricing policy.

Facilitate recharge process & ensuring rigor within Recharge framework & Transfer Pricing policy.

Engagement in the governance process on strategy for cost pool changes & methods of allocation, impact to recharging & the supporting framework to justify allocations to relevant authorities.

Prepare supporting business cases & obtain approval from group tax & business leaders on new/change in recharging methodology.

Support statutory teams ensuring that recharge process is executed according to the requirements set by statutory and tax teams.

Co-lead the group recharges & transfer pricing Governance board meetings including leading discussion on potential impact of changes in accounting & TP legislations, organizational & structure of teams in GBS to support bp forward, areas to focus to ensure bp is future proofing previous recharges allocations.

Manage key risks to the business which GBS are accountable.

Manage resource allocation for the team & people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirement. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible to respond to demand variations.

• People management including goal setting, feedback, appraisals, coaching, career development, capability development, succession planning & retention of key talent.

Embed a CI culture in team, drive bp digital transformation agenda and projects.

Essential Education & Experience

Educated at degree level, preferably with a relevant accounting qualification with strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge

Strong understand and ensure application Group Accounting Policies and relevant Group & Finance Standards & Practices

10 - 12 years of finance & accounting experience, which includes leadership, controlling or tax as well as transfer pricing

Detailed knowledge of the head office/central costs activity set, especially recharges

Language (English) and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Highly proficient with Excel. Prior experience with BP financial systems is an advantage. Prior experience with SAP system is an advantage.



Desirable Criteria

Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

Required to influence others to achieve desired self/team goals and objectives. Influence LT members and may influence the stakeholders.

Requires development of solutions to complex operational problems that will improve business efficiency and cost effectiveness.

Required to address issues and problems that are unstructured and often cross a large operational area or location. Operates within broad guidelines, policies and professional standards, expected to apply judgement in problem solving.

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Business, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Customer centric thinking, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Competence, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, People Management, Problem Solving, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement



