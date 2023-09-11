Group Recharge SME

This role is not eligible for relocation

The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into Recharge Team Manager, the Group Recharge Lead/Analyst will act as the finance owner of various recharge activities.

Finance



Finance Group



The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into Recharge Team Manager, the Group Recharge Lead/Analyst will act as the finance owner of various recharge activities.



Key Accountabilities

This role will be accountable for:

Taking full ownership of the assigned Recharge cycle(s) based on the BP Group Best practise model (BPP), including business review of recharge cycle upon completion with partners and customers.

Undertake the recharge calculations for the assigned group recharge portfolio using Recharge tool.

Drive group invoicing & billing process (Direct & indirect) and related reconciliation.

Provide support and challenge to process including reconciliation of cost pool, business understanding of the pool of costs and whether charges proposed to be made make sense.

Focus on Continuous Improvement possibilities and initiate improvements on current processes and the application of the Recharge Best Practice.

Fully understand and apply Group Accounting Policies, Intercompany & recharge policy to ensure Legal, Statutory and Tax compliance.

Handle conflicting priorities with business customers and ensure deliveries are met.

Ensure external advisors (e.g. Big 4 certifications) and local audits’ queries are answered in a professional manner.

Ensure compliance to control and User Developed Application (UDA).

Identify risks / issues and mitigation plan related to recharges owned.

Liaise with senior customers internally and externally as & when required.

Supports and suggests CI initiatives, ensuring the planning process continues to evolve to assist the delivery of the strategic and financial performance aspirations. Assists in the embedding of ways of working and effective integration with GBS to ensure reports are produced consistently and accurately.

Lead/support special projects as communicated by the Group Recharges Manager to financialise project outcomes and implications.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field, preferably with a relevant finance/ accounting qualification.

Strong analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

Highly proficient with Excel. Knowledge of BP financial systems will be an advantage.

Required to work flexible hours during quarter close/as and when required.

Minimum of 5-8 years’ prior experience in finance & accounting role with basic Transfer Pricing/Tax knowledges.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

Prior experience with SAP system is an advantage.

Basic knowledge of the head office/central costs activity set, especially recharges.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Financial Analysis, Inter Company Accounting, Management Reporting, Measurement and metrics, Performance and planning, Performance management, SAP Finance, Stakeholder Engagement, Tax advisory, Transfer Pricing



