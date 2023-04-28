Group Recharge Senior SME

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.



The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into Recharge Team Manager, the Group Recharges SME will act as the finance owner of various recharge activities.



Key Responsibilities:



Taking full ownership of the assigned Recharge cycle(s) based on the BP Group Best practise model (BPP), including business review of recharge cycle upon completion with senior stakeholders.

Undertake the recharge calculations for the assigned group recharge portfolio using Recharge tool.

Drive group invoicing process and related reconciliation.

Provide support and challenge to process including reconciliation of cost pool, business understanding of the pool of costs and whether charges proposed to be made make sense.

Focus on continuous improvement possibilities initiate improvement on current processes and the application of the Recharge Best Practice.

Fully understand and apply Group Accounting Policies and relevant Group & Finance Standards & Practices and ensuring Legal, Statutory and Tax compliance.



Essential Education, Experience and Requirements:



Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting or related field, preferably with a relevant accounting qualification.

Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

Highly proficient with Excel. Prior experience with BP financial systems is an advantage.

Detailed knowledge of the head office/central costs activity set, especially recharges

Required to work UK shift hours during quarter close/as and when required.

Minimum of 10 plus years’ experience in tax and/or accounting role.

Shared service centre experience.

Prior experience with SAP system is an advantage

Knowledge of cost allocation/ recharges