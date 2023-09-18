Group Recharge Senior Team Lead

The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into GBS Group recharges manager, the Group Recharges Senior Team Lead will act as the finance owner of various recharge related activities and is the key to harmonize conflicting business priorities.
Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Taking full ownership of the assigned Recharge cycle(s) in the P&O segment based on the BP Group Best practise model (BPP), including business review of recharge cycle upon completion with senior stakeholders.
Lead a team of 3 staffs to support P&O recharge allocation and cycles.
Lead/support special recharge projects as assigned by the Group Recharges
Manager to financialise project outcomes and efficiency implications.
Driving the digitalization transformation in recharge process, tool, dashboard and reporting.
Undertake the recharge calculations for the assigned group recharge portfolio using Recharge tool.
Drive group invoicing & billing process (Direct & indirect) and related reconciliation.
Provide support and challenge to process including reconciliation of cost pool, business understanding of the pool of costs and whether charges proposed to be made make sense.
Fully understand and apply Group Accounting Policies, Intercompany & recharge policy to ensure Legal, Statutory and Tax compliance.
Drive standardization, transformation and digitization of the recharge process and own these initiatives for the in-scope recharge processes.
Handle conflicting priorities with business stakeholders and ensure deliveries are met.
Ensure external advisors (e.g. Big 4 certifications) and local audits’ queries are answered in a professional manner.
Ensure compliance to control and User Developed Application (UDA).
Liaise with group tax and auditors internally and externally as & when necessary.
Gain in-depth business understanding of their respective scope; build and maintain effective relationship with their stakeholders, including but not limited to Statutory, Finance and Tax teams and external auditors.
Handle conflicting priorities with business stakeholders and ensure deliveries are met.
Ensure liaison with Transfer Pricing Tax representatives on agreed principles.
Provide support to tax, internal, statutory and other audits; ensure that recharge program is documented and implemented according to the requirements set by Statutory, and Tax policies.
Supports and suggests CI initiatives, ensuring the planning process continues to evolve to assist the delivery of the strategic and financial performance aspirations. Assists in the embedding of ways of working and effective integration with GBS to ensure reports are produced consistently and accurately.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting processes and financial systems, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Intercompany Accounting, Internal control and compliance, Stakeholder Engagement, Statutory Accounting, Tax Compliance, Transfer Pricing
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
