Group Recharge Senior Team Lead

Job summary

The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into GBS Group recharges manager, the Group Recharges Senior Team Lead will act as the finance owner of various recharge related activities and is the key to harmonize conflicting business priorities.

Key Accountabilities

Taking full ownership of the assigned Recharge cycle(s) in the P&O segment based on the BP Group Best practise model (BPP), including business review of recharge cycle upon completion with senior stakeholders.

Lead a team of 3 staffs to support P&O recharge allocation and cycles.

Lead/support special recharge projects as assigned by the Group Recharges

Manager to financialise project outcomes and efficiency implications.

Driving the digitalization transformation in recharge process, tool, dashboard and reporting.

Undertake the recharge calculations for the assigned group recharge portfolio using Recharge tool.

Drive group invoicing & billing process (Direct & indirect) and related reconciliation.

Provide support and challenge to process including reconciliation of cost pool, business understanding of the pool of costs and whether charges proposed to be made make sense.

Fully understand and apply Group Accounting Policies, Intercompany & recharge policy to ensure Legal, Statutory and Tax compliance.

Drive standardization, transformation and digitization of the recharge process and own these initiatives for the in-scope recharge processes.

Handle conflicting priorities with business stakeholders and ensure deliveries are met.

Ensure external advisors (e.g. Big 4 certifications) and local audits’ queries are answered in a professional manner.

Ensure compliance to control and User Developed Application (UDA).

Liaise with group tax and auditors internally and externally as & when necessary.

Gain in-depth business understanding of their respective scope; build and maintain effective relationship with their stakeholders, including but not limited to Statutory, Finance and Tax teams and external auditors.

Handle conflicting priorities with business stakeholders and ensure deliveries are met.

Ensure liaison with Transfer Pricing Tax representatives on agreed principles.

Provide support to tax, internal, statutory and other audits; ensure that recharge program is documented and implemented according to the requirements set by Statutory, and Tax policies.

Supports and suggests CI initiatives, ensuring the planning process continues to evolve to assist the delivery of the strategic and financial performance aspirations. Assists in the embedding of ways of working and effective integration with GBS to ensure reports are produced consistently and accurately.

Essential Education

Educated at degree level with finance and accounting, preferably with a relevant accounting professional qualification with strong analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

Strong understand and ensure application Group Accounting Policies and relevant Group & Finance Standards & Practices.

Experienced in project leadership and management.

Highly proficient with Excel, Power BI and other Office 365 tools. Prior experience with BP financial systems is an advantage.

Possess 8-10 years of experience on Finance & accounting field, preferably on transfer pricing and controlling. Familiarity with CI methodology is an advantage.

Desirable Criteria

Detailed knowledge of the head office/central costs activity set, and preferably recharge activities.

Proven track record of direct- or indirect leadership.

Proficiency with SAP ERP systems.

Required to address issues and problems that are unstructured and often cross a large operational area or location. Operates within broad guidelines, policies and professional standards, encouraged to apply judgement in problem solving.

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness



