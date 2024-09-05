Job summary

The primary purpose of Group Recharges Manager role is to support and improve business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. The core accountability of the role is to provide financial support to the overall recharge process as well as deliver business partnering support for certain key areas. The role requires strong engagement skills as well as maturity in leading demand and the ability to successfully lead conflicting priorities whilst leading expectations of stakeholders effectively.

Key Responsibilities

Leadership

Contribute to the Business Segment Extended Leadership Team, improving how we operate across Embedded and GBS teams and our ability to support Business effectiveness and performance.

Embed the new ways of working, driving collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement to enhance performance in the GBS in support of the Business Segment agenda.

Lead and coach junior team members, ensuring effective execution of the team’s accountabilities with focus on continuous improvement.

Business Partnering and Performance Insights

Coordinate the overall R&A process for OB&C and E&I, partnering with Finance, Business Organizations representatives, Central Performance team and Recharge teams.

Facilitates conversations between relevant parties to ensure underlying process is well understood and to proactively challenge and propose operational improvements.

Monitor the in-year R&A performance and recommends interventions where necessary.

Partners with E&I Finance and Business Group representatives to indicate focus areas, providing insights and suggesting interventions.

Conducts forward looking analysis and insight gathering, and participates in ad-hoc projects to deliver interventions.

Articulates trends and summarises detailed analysis into meaningful high level messages.

Understands the drivers of value for the Business segment and associated risks.

Risk, Control, Compliance, Accounting & Reporting

Responsible for the overall accuracy of reporting and the close process for GBS owned processes, ensuring financials are aligned with Group policies and local standards.

Maintain a strong internal control environment, aligning with BP Policies and Procedures (e.g. DofA, SoD, PCM testing).

Applies knowledge of specific policies including Group accounting policies as outlined in the Group Reporting Manual (GRM) and GCM to ensure compliance.

Actively updates regulatory and compliance knowledge.

Applies control frameworks to business processes and supports continuous improvement to ensure ethical and financial integrity is maintained.

Actively identifies requirements for additional process and systems controls and brings up or responds appropriately.

Challenges non-compliance or areas of weakness identified and investigates route cause.

Strategic Planning & Performance Reporting

Accountable for the OB&C R&A performance reporting activities.

Responsible for the OB&C R&A annual planning and forecast process.

Drives strategy refresh activity through translation of financials to enable the business to fully understand the impacts of decisions.

Partner with E&I Finance and Business Segment to lead the R&A planning, performance reporting agenda and shape R&A strategy for the longer term.

Accountable for providing timely, accurate and reliable financial and management information including analysis, interpretation and insight.

Oversight of the overall R&A process, ensuring costs are recharged timely, fairly and accurately.

Support business performance conversations with the Executive.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field, preferably with a relevant accounting qualification.

8 years relevant post degree experience work experience.

Self-starter; able to manage a varied workload in volume and time pressure.

Excellent teammate with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels, including the translation of complex requirements to simple outcomes.

Strong stakeholder management skills including maturity in demand management and the ability to successfully manage conflicting priorities and expectations.

Proven leadership experience working with diverse cultures and able to coach team in order to improve capability.

Resilience to operate effectively in a fast moving, challenging environment.

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness.

Extensive experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention.

Able to assimilate data to identify key issues and aid decision making, able to anticipate future situations and plan ahead to meet them.

Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a strong demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

