Finance



Finance Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So, while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So, if you want to be part of a caring, encouraging environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.



The role of Group Recharges Manager - SME is a senior-level position within the Group Recharges / ARC (Accounting Reporting & Control) team.

This is a meaningful role focusing on process transformation and supporting the Group Recharge Senior Manager in revisiting and redefining e2e (end-to-end) ownership as well as service delivery model, in compliance with R&A policy and procedures for all recharging segments (including assurance with central controllers) and redesigning of the global group recharges organization accordingly.

The person is responsible for implementing this organization redesign project including but not limited to engagement, integration of the service model under the stewardship of the Group Recharge Senior Manager and in partnership with GPO (global process owner), project planning & execution and change management to ensure the recharge process operates in a safe, consistent and compliance framework.

Process re-mapping across recharges: Define and document a process change-management approach that establishes approach for data sourcing, data ingestion, calculations, collaboration & delivery of group recharges invoicing. Fully understand and apply Group Accounting Policies, Intercompany, Recharge and Transfer Pricing policies /procedures to ensure compliance drives the implementation of the approach within the team and with partners.

Define and document a process change-management approach that establishes approach for data sourcing, data ingestion, calculations, collaboration & delivery of group recharges invoicing. Fully understand and apply Group Accounting Policies, Intercompany, Recharge and Transfer Pricing policies /procedures to ensure compliance drives the implementation of the approach within the team and with partners. Stakeholder management: Seek alignment on the service delivery model from group tax, transfer pricing and auditors internally and externally.

Seek alignment on the service delivery model from group tax, transfer pricing and auditors internally and externally. Define service delivery model: Work closely with the Group Recharge Senior Manager to redefine service delivery model of group recharges by identifying repeated processes and/or common tasks across group recharges and consolidating it into process-based teams. Define hand-offs and control/checks and reporting lines with clear data ownership and end-to-end process ownership with key roles within the redesigned recharges hub organization. Define ways of working and effective integration with FBT Hubs and central Finance/Tax teams. Define how the recharges team shall lead MOC (management of change) resulting from business portfolio restructuring in the new service delivery model.

Work closely with the Group Recharge Senior Manager to redefine service delivery model of group recharges by identifying repeated processes and/or common tasks across group recharges and consolidating it into process-based teams. Define hand-offs and control/checks and reporting lines with clear data ownership and end-to-end process ownership with key roles within the redesigned recharges hub organization. Define ways of working and effective integration with FBT Hubs and central Finance/Tax teams. Define how the recharges team shall lead MOC (management of change) resulting from business portfolio restructuring in the new service delivery model. Project management: Work closely with the Group Recharges Senior Manager, Technology, GPO and project management / transitions team to monitor progress and establish governance over the project and change management, highlighting and mitigating risks. Implement the digital transformation of recharge process including tool, dashboard, and reporting under the new model, and support the execution of all other Focus Group initiatives within the transformation program.

Work closely with the Group Recharges Senior Manager, Technology, GPO and project management / transitions team to monitor progress and establish governance over the project and change management, highlighting and mitigating risks. Implement the digital transformation of recharge process including tool, dashboard, and reporting under the new model, and support the execution of all other Focus Group initiatives within the transformation program. Change management: Maintain the pipeline of stakeholders and ensure engagement, ensuring timely project delivery in accordance with Change Management Methodology rules and principles in a challenging, fast paced environment with support from the Group Recharges SM/GPO/PM. Deploy and maintain register of risks and dependencies and develop mitigations.

Maintain the pipeline of stakeholders and ensure engagement, ensuring timely project delivery in accordance with Change Management Methodology rules and principles in a challenging, fast paced environment with support from the Group Recharges SM/GPO/PM. Deploy and maintain register of risks and dependencies and develop mitigations. Influencing, leadership and people management: Able to clearly articulate the vision and mentor team members to support the delivery of the program objectives.

15+ years of experience predominantly in accounting transformation

Chartered Accountant or equivalent.

Extensive experience of delivering transitions, project management and transformation projects.

Knowledge of group recharges within Bp and its associated processes including transfer pricing, group tax and intercompany.

Experience of driving large, multi-year ground-breaking change across multiple geographies.

Leadership skills - motivate and ensure project objectives are met.

Ability to influence senior stakeholders and secure sponsorship/buy-in for process and organization design transformation agenda

Soft skills: Active listening, communication and collaboration, presentation, Problem solving, Team engagement, Stakeholder management

Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Accounting, Intercompany, Group recharges], Business Sense, Critical thinking, Story telling

Stay updated with industry trends, standard processes and new technologies in cross-border recharge and process redesign.

Experience of SAP, Transfer pricing group tax and Intercompany processes.

Experience in working with a multi-cultural, diverse, and distributed team.

In-depth understanding of group recharges, accounting, transfer pricing business processes

Validated experience in delivering high-quality work within tight deadlines and balancing multiple priorities.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



