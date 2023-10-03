Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into GBS Group recharges manager, the Group Recharges SME will act as the finance owner of various recharge related activities and is the key to harmonize conflicting business priorities.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Taking full ownership of the assigned Recharge cycle(s) based on the BP Group Best practise model (BPP), including business review of recharge cycle upon completion with senior stakeholders.

Undertake the recharge calculations for the assigned group recharge portfolio using Recharge tool.

Drive group invoicing & billing process (Direct & indirect) and related reconciliation.

Provide support and challenge to process including reconciliation of cost pool, business understanding of the pool of costs and whether charges proposed to be made make sense.

Focus on continuous improvement possibilities initiate improvement on current processes and the application of the Recharge Best Practice.

Fully understand and apply Group Accounting Policies, Intercompany & recharge policy to ensure Legal, Statutory and Tax compliance.

Manage conflicting priorities with business stakeholders and ensure deliveries are met.

Ensure external advisors (e.g. Big 4 certifications) and local audits’ queries are answered in a professional manner.

Ensure compliance to control and User Developed Application (UDA).

Identify risks / issues and mitigation plan related to recharges owned.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as & when necessary.

Supports and suggests CI initiatives, ensuring the planning process continues to evolve to assist the delivery of the strategic and financial performance aspirations. Assists in the embedding of ways of working and effective integration with GBS to ensure reports are produced consistently and accurately.

Lead/support special projects as directed by the Group Recharges Manager to financialise project outcomes and implications.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field, preferably with a relevant finance/ accounting qualification.

Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge

Highly proficient with Excel. Prior experience with BP financial systems is an advantage.

Required to work flexible hours during quarter close/as and when required.

Minimum of 5-8 years’ experience in finance & accounting role with basic Transfer Pricing/Tax knowledges.

Shared service centre experience.

Prior experience with SAP system is an advantage.

Basic knowledge of the head office/central costs activity set, especially recharges.

Desirable Criteria

Detailed knowledge of the head office/central costs activity set, and preferably recharge activities.

Proven record of direct- or indirect leadership.

Proficiency with SAP ERP systems.

Required to address issues and problems that are unstructured and often cross a large operational area or location. Operates within broad guidelines, policies and professional standards, expected to apply judgement in problem solving.

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Analytics, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Cost Management, Financial Accounting, Financial Analysis, Management Reporting, Research and insights, Stakeholder Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.